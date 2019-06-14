Dodgers 7, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Bryant rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.270
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Baez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Russell 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Caratini ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Freese 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Bellinger rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.358
|Taylor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Muncy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|b-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Urias p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|3
|9
|Chicago
|201
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|420
|10x—7
|11
|0
a-struck out for Lester in the 6th. b-popped out for Kershaw in the 6th. c-singled for Kintzler in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Rizzo (11), Verdugo (14). HR_Schwarber (15), off Kershaw; Bryant (14), off Kershaw; Bellinger (21), off Lester; Muncy (16), off Lester; Freese (8), off Lester; Bellinger (22), off Collins. RBIs_Schwarber (33), Bryant (37), Contreras (36), Freese 2 (22), Bellinger 3 (57), Muncy 2 (42). CS_Rizzo (2). S_Kershaw.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Contreras); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Turner, Muncy). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Barnes. LIDP_Bote. GIDP_Barnes 2.
DP_Chicago 2 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo), (Kintzler, Russell, Rizzo); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Freese).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester, L, 5-5
|5
|9
|6
|6
|1
|7
|95
|4.08
|Collins
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|40
|4.05
|Kintzler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.43
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 6-1
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|8
|93
|3.12
|Urias, S, 3-4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|3.12
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:48. A_44,970 (56,000).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.