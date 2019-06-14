Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 7, Cubs 3

June 14, 2019 1:14 am
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .238
Bryant rf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .270
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Baez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Contreras c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .278
Almora Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Russell 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244
Lester p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Caratini ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .353
Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Totals 33 3 8 3 3 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .212
Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313
Freese 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .308
Bellinger rf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .358
Taylor ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .220
Muncy 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .278
Verdugo cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .303
Barnes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048
b-Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Urias p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Totals 32 7 11 7 3 9
Chicago 201 000 000—3 8 0
Los Angeles 000 420 10x—7 11 0

a-struck out for Lester in the 6th. b-popped out for Kershaw in the 6th. c-singled for Kintzler in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Rizzo (11), Verdugo (14). HR_Schwarber (15), off Kershaw; Bryant (14), off Kershaw; Bellinger (21), off Lester; Muncy (16), off Lester; Freese (8), off Lester; Bellinger (22), off Collins. RBIs_Schwarber (33), Bryant (37), Contreras (36), Freese 2 (22), Bellinger 3 (57), Muncy 2 (42). CS_Rizzo (2). S_Kershaw.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Contreras); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Turner, Muncy). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Barnes. LIDP_Bote. GIDP_Barnes 2.

DP_Chicago 2 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo), (Kintzler, Russell, Rizzo); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Freese).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester, L, 5-5 5 9 6 6 1 7 95 4.08
Collins 2 2 1 1 1 2 40 4.05
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.43
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 6-1 6 7 3 3 2 8 93 3.12
Urias, S, 3-4 3 1 0 0 1 0 41 3.12

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:48. A_44,970 (56,000).

