Dodgers 8, Phillies 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .260 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .329 C.Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .209 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091 a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 0 3 0 3 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .272 Muncy 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Seager ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .246 Bellinger rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .376 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Verdugo cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .310 Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Freese 1b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .294 Taylor 2b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .233 Martin c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .265 Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100 b-Turner ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .306 1-Maeda pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-K.Hernandez ph-rf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .224 Totals 32 8 10 7 4 9

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 3 1 Los Angeles 000 000 17x—8 10 0

a-struck out for Pivetta in the 7th. b-walked for Hill in the 7th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Baez in the 8th.

1-ran for Turner in the 7th.

E_Rios (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_C.Hernandez (15), Muncy (10), Seager (15), Taylor (9). HR_Freese (6), off Velasquez; Pederson (18), off Rios. RBIs_Pederson 2 (33), Verdugo (28), Taylor (20), Freese 2 (17), K.Hernandez (30). SB_Taylor (4). SF_K.Hernandez. S_Segura, Taylor.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Pivetta, Gosselin); Los Angeles 4 (Pederson 3, Verdugo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_C.Hernandez, Bellinger. GIDP_Verdugo.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, C.Hernandez, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 6 3 0 0 0 9 82 6.14 Velasquez, L, 2-3 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 27 4.67 Garcia 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 25 5.93 Rios 2-3 2 3 0 0 0 17 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 2-1 7 3 0 0 3 9 103 2.25 Baez, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.08 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 7.91

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Rios 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:58. A_49,162 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.