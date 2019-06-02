Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 8, Phillies 0

June 2, 2019 7:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .260
Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .329
C.Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .209
Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091
a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 3 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .272
Muncy 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Seager ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .246
Bellinger rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .376
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Verdugo cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .310
Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Freese 1b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .294
Taylor 2b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .233
Martin c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .265
Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100
b-Turner ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .306
1-Maeda pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-K.Hernandez ph-rf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .224
Totals 32 8 10 7 4 9
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 3 1
Los Angeles 000 000 17x—8 10 0

a-struck out for Pivetta in the 7th. b-walked for Hill in the 7th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Baez in the 8th.

1-ran for Turner in the 7th.

E_Rios (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_C.Hernandez (15), Muncy (10), Seager (15), Taylor (9). HR_Freese (6), off Velasquez; Pederson (18), off Rios. RBIs_Pederson 2 (33), Verdugo (28), Taylor (20), Freese 2 (17), K.Hernandez (30). SB_Taylor (4). SF_K.Hernandez. S_Segura, Taylor.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Pivetta, Gosselin); Los Angeles 4 (Pederson 3, Verdugo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_C.Hernandez, Bellinger. GIDP_Verdugo.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, C.Hernandez, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 6 3 0 0 0 9 82 6.14
Velasquez, L, 2-3 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 27 4.67
Garcia 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 25 5.93
Rios 2-3 2 3 0 0 0 17 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 2-1 7 3 0 0 3 9 103 2.25
Baez, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.08
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 7.91

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Rios 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:58. A_49,162 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.