Dodgers 8, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.329
|C.Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.209
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|a-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.376
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Beaty 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Freese 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Taylor 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Martin c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|b-Turner ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|1-Maeda pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-K.Hernandez ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|7
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|17x—8
|10
|0
a-struck out for Pivetta in the 7th. b-walked for Hill in the 7th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Baez in the 8th.
1-ran for Turner in the 7th.
E_Rios (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_C.Hernandez (15), Muncy (10), Seager (15), Taylor (9). HR_Freese (6), off Velasquez; Pederson (18), off Rios. RBIs_Pederson 2 (33), Verdugo (28), Taylor (20), Freese 2 (17), K.Hernandez (30). SB_Taylor (4). SF_K.Hernandez. S_Segura, Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Pivetta, Gosselin); Los Angeles 4 (Pederson 3, Verdugo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_C.Hernandez, Bellinger. GIDP_Verdugo.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, C.Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|82
|6.14
|Velasquez, L, 2-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|27
|4.67
|Garcia
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|25
|5.93
|Rios
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 2-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|103
|2.25
|Baez, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.08
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|7.91
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Rios 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:58. A_49,162 (56,000).
