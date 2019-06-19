Dodgers 9, Giants 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .262 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Austin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237 Pillar rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .229 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Totals 30 0 4 0 3 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .235 a-Hernandez ph 1 1 1 4 1 0 .213 Verdugo cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .296 Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .300 Bellinger rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .355 Muncy 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .284 Beaty 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .291 b-Freese ph 2 1 1 1 0 0 .315 Taylor ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .224 Barnes c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .207 Garlick ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .167 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .045 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 9 14 9 5 4

San Francisco 000 000 000—0 4 0 Los Angeles 200 001 60x—9 14 0

a-pinch hit for Pederson in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Beaty in the 7th. c-struck out for Melancon in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Pillar (14), Turner (11), Bellinger (15), Beaty (3). HR_Pederson (19), off Anderson; Hernandez (11), off Gott. RBIs_Pederson (34), Turner (29), Taylor (25), Barnes (16), Hernandez 4 (37), Freese (23). CS_Solano (1). S_Kershaw 2.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Austin, Pillar, Crawford, Duggar); Los Angeles 6 (Pederson, Verdugo 2, Muncy, Beaty, Kershaw). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Belt, Bellinger.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 2-2 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 2 99 4.08 Holland 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 15 6.71 Gott 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 15 3.94 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.38 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 7-1 7 3 0 0 2 6 100 2.85 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.00 Kelly 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 7.25

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-0, Gott 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:59. A_48,219 (56,000).

