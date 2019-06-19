Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 9, Giants 0

June 19, 2019 1:23 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .262
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Austin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237
Pillar rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .229
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Totals 30 0 4 0 3 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .235
a-Hernandez ph 1 1 1 4 1 0 .213
Verdugo cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .296
Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .300
Bellinger rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .355
Muncy 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .284
Beaty 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .291
b-Freese ph 2 1 1 1 0 0 .315
Taylor ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .224
Barnes c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .207
Garlick ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .167
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .045
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 9 14 9 5 4
San Francisco 000 000 000—0 4 0
Los Angeles 200 001 60x—9 14 0

a-pinch hit for Pederson in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Beaty in the 7th. c-struck out for Melancon in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Pillar (14), Turner (11), Bellinger (15), Beaty (3). HR_Pederson (19), off Anderson; Hernandez (11), off Gott. RBIs_Pederson (34), Turner (29), Taylor (25), Barnes (16), Hernandez 4 (37), Freese (23). CS_Solano (1). S_Kershaw 2.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Austin, Pillar, Crawford, Duggar); Los Angeles 6 (Pederson, Verdugo 2, Muncy, Beaty, Kershaw). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Belt, Bellinger.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 2-2 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 2 99 4.08
Holland 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 15 6.71
Gott 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 15 3.94
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.38
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 7-1 7 3 0 0 2 6 100 2.85
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.00
Kelly 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 7.25

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-0, Gott 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:59. A_48,219 (56,000).

