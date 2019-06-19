Dodgers 9, Giants 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Austin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.213
|Verdugo cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.300
|Bellinger rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.355
|Muncy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|b-Freese ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Taylor ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Garlick ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|9
|5
|4
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|001
|60x—9
|14
|0
a-pinch hit for Pederson in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Beaty in the 7th. c-struck out for Melancon in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Pillar (14), Turner (11), Bellinger (15), Beaty (3). HR_Pederson (19), off Anderson; Hernandez (11), off Gott. RBIs_Pederson (34), Turner (29), Taylor (25), Barnes (16), Hernandez 4 (37), Freese (23). CS_Solano (1). S_Kershaw 2.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Austin, Pillar, Crawford, Duggar); Los Angeles 6 (Pederson, Verdugo 2, Muncy, Beaty, Kershaw). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Belt, Bellinger.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 2-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|99
|4.08
|Holland
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|6.71
|Gott
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|15
|3.94
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.38
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 7-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|100
|2.85
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.00
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|7.25
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-0, Gott 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:59. A_48,219 (56,000).
