Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 9, Giants 0

June 19, 2019 1:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 Pderson lf 3 1 1 1
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ph-lf 1 1 1 4
Austin lf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 5 1 2 0
Posey c 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 1
Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 0 Bllnger rf 5 1 2 0
Pillar rf 4 0 2 0 Muncy 2b 4 1 1 0
B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 3 0 2 0
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 Freese ph-1b 2 1 1 1
S.Andrs p 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 4 1 2 1
D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 4 1 1 1
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0
Ystrzms ph 1 0 0 0 Garlick ph 0 1 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 36 9 14 9
San Francisco 000 000 000—0
Los Angeles 200 001 60x—9

LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Pillar (14), J.Turner (11), Bellinger (15), Beaty (3). HR_Pederson (19), K.Hernandez (11). CS_Solano (1). S_Kershaw 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
S.Anderson L,2-2 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 2
D.Holland 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Gott 2-3 4 4 4 1 0
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,7-1 7 3 0 0 2 6
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 3
J.Kelly 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:59. A_48,219 (56,000).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army vet to become first living Iraq war Medal of Honor recipient

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.