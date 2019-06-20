Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 9, Giants 2

June 20, 2019 1:10 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Solano ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Austin lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .211
Posey c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Yastrzemski rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rodriguez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
c-Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 30 2 4 2 0 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .304
Freese 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313
Bellinger rf 3 3 2 2 1 0 .359
Taylor ss 4 3 3 4 0 0 .235
Verdugo cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .296
Martin c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .274
Garlick lf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .267
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Floro p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Pederson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Totals 35 9 13 9 1 7
San Francisco 000 101 000—2 4 0
Los Angeles 312 010 20x—9 13 0

a-struck out for Floro in the 3rd. b-popped out for Ferguson in the 6th. c-struck out for Rodriguez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Moronta in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Pillar (15), Taylor (13), Verdugo (15). HR_Austin (6), off Garcia; Yastrzemski (3), off Ferguson; Taylor (6), off Pomeranz; Garlick (1), off Pomeranz; Taylor (7), off Pomeranz; Bellinger (24), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Austin (15), Yastrzemski (8), Bellinger 2 (60), Taylor 4 (29), Verdugo (30), Martin (6), Garlick (1). SF_Verdugo.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Panik); Los Angeles 3 (Martin, Beaty 2). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

GIDP_Sandoval.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Hernandez, Freese).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz, L, 2-7 4 1-3 9 7 7 1 4 99 7.09
Rodriguez 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 43 4.99
Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 2.93
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.55
Floro, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 2.77
Garcia 2 1 1 1 0 1 23 4.23
Ferguson 1 1 1 1 0 3 20 5.06
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.78
Kelly 2 2 0 0 0 2 22 6.66

HBP_Ferguson (Panik).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:47. A_43,802 (56,000).

