Dodgers 9, Giants 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Solano ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Austin lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .211 Posey c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rodriguez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 c-Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 30 2 4 2 0 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .304 Freese 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313 Bellinger rf 3 3 2 2 1 0 .359 Taylor ss 4 3 3 4 0 0 .235 Verdugo cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .296 Martin c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .274 Garlick lf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelly p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Floro p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Pederson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Totals 35 9 13 9 1 7

San Francisco 000 101 000—2 4 0 Los Angeles 312 010 20x—9 13 0

a-struck out for Floro in the 3rd. b-popped out for Ferguson in the 6th. c-struck out for Rodriguez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Moronta in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Pillar (15), Taylor (13), Verdugo (15). HR_Austin (6), off Garcia; Yastrzemski (3), off Ferguson; Taylor (6), off Pomeranz; Garlick (1), off Pomeranz; Taylor (7), off Pomeranz; Bellinger (24), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Austin (15), Yastrzemski (8), Bellinger 2 (60), Taylor 4 (29), Verdugo (30), Martin (6), Garlick (1). SF_Verdugo.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Panik); Los Angeles 3 (Martin, Beaty 2). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

GIDP_Sandoval.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Hernandez, Freese).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz, L, 2-7 4 1-3 9 7 7 1 4 99 7.09 Rodriguez 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 43 4.99 Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 2.93 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.55 Floro, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 2.77 Garcia 2 1 1 1 0 1 23 4.23 Ferguson 1 1 1 1 0 3 20 5.06 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.78 Kelly 2 2 0 0 0 2 22 6.66

HBP_Ferguson (Panik).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:47. A_43,802 (56,000).

