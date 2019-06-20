Dodgers 9, Giants 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Solano ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Austin lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.211
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Pomeranz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rodriguez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|c-Vogt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|0
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Freese 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Bellinger rf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.359
|Taylor ss
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.235
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Martin c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Garlick lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Floro p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|35
|9
|13
|9
|1
|7
|San Francisco
|000
|101
|000—2
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|312
|010
|20x—9
|13
|0
a-struck out for Floro in the 3rd. b-popped out for Ferguson in the 6th. c-struck out for Rodriguez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Moronta in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Pillar (15), Taylor (13), Verdugo (15). HR_Austin (6), off Garcia; Yastrzemski (3), off Ferguson; Taylor (6), off Pomeranz; Garlick (1), off Pomeranz; Taylor (7), off Pomeranz; Bellinger (24), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Austin (15), Yastrzemski (8), Bellinger 2 (60), Taylor 4 (29), Verdugo (30), Martin (6), Garlick (1). SF_Verdugo.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Panik); Los Angeles 3 (Martin, Beaty 2). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 4.
GIDP_Sandoval.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Hernandez, Freese).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz, L, 2-7
|4
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|1
|4
|99
|7.09
|Rodriguez
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|43
|4.99
|Moronta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.93
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.55
|Floro, W, 2-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.77
|Garcia
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|4.23
|Ferguson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|20
|5.06
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.78
|Kelly
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|6.66
HBP_Ferguson (Panik).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:47. A_43,802 (56,000).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.