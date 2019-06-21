Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 9, Giants 8

June 21, 2019 1:45 am
 
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 K.Hrnan cf-2b 3 2 1 0
Austin rf 5 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 5 1 3 0
Posey c 5 0 1 0 Freese 1b 5 0 1 0
Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 Sborz p 0 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 3 1 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 3 2 0 Muncy 2b 4 0 1 1
B.Crwfr ss 3 1 2 3 Bllnger rf-1b 1 0 0 0
Ystrzms lf 4 2 2 3 C.Tylor ss 3 1 2 1
Bmgrner p 1 0 0 0 Garlick lf-rf 5 1 3 3
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Verdugo rf-cf 5 1 1 0
Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 4 2 3 2
D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 J.Urias p 1 0 0 0
Solano ph 1 0 1 0 Chrgois p 1 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Maeda ph 0 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0
Vogt ph 0 0 0 0 Pderson ph-1b-lf 1 1 1 2
Totals 36 8 9 7 Totals 38 9 16 9
San Francisco 000 010 304—8
Los Angeles 100 501 20x—9

E_C.Taylor (2), Verdugo (2). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Posey (15), B.Crawford 2 (11), J.Turner 2 (13), C.Taylor (14), A.Barnes (8). HR_Yastrzemski (4), Garlick (2), A.Barnes (5), Pederson (20). SB_K.Hernandez 2 (2). SF_B.Crawford (3). S_Maeda (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Bumgarner L,3-7 3 2-3 10 6 6 1 3
Gott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
D.Holland 2 3 1 1 1 1
S.Dyson 1 2 2 2 0 1
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
J.Urias 3 1 0 0 0 5
Chargois W,1-0 2 2 1 1 0 5
Stripling 2 2 3 0 1 1
Sborz 1 2 3 3 1 0
K.Jansen S,22-25 1 2 1 1 1 0

Sborz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Bumgarner (K.Hernandez), by S.Dyson (K.Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:25. A_43,742 (56,000).

