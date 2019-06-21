Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 9, Giants 8

June 21, 2019 1:45 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .236
Austin rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Posey c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .233
Longoria 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .231
Pillar cf 4 3 2 0 0 0 .234
Crawford ss 3 1 2 3 0 0 .212
Yastrzemski lf 4 2 2 3 0 2 .264
Bumgarner p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
c-Solano ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Vogt ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Totals 36 8 9 7 3 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf-2b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .210
Turner 3b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .310
Freese 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Sborz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .283
Bellinger rf-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .358
Taylor ss 3 1 2 1 2 0 .241
Garlick lf-rf 5 1 3 3 0 2 .350
Verdugo rf-cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .294
Barnes c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .222
Urias p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Chargois p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Maeda ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
d-Pederson ph-1b-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .236
Totals 38 9 16 9 2 8
San Francisco 000 010 304—8 9 0
Los Angeles 100 501 20x—9 16 2

a-struck out for Gott in the 5th. b-out on sacrifice bunt for Chargois in the 5th. c-singled for Holland in the 7th. d-homered for Stripling in the 7th. e-walked for Melancon in the 9th.

E_Taylor (2), Verdugo (2). LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Posey (15), Crawford 2 (11), Turner 2 (13), Taylor (14), Barnes (8). HR_Yastrzemski (4), off Stripling; Garlick (2), off Bumgarner; Barnes (5), off Bumgarner; Pederson (20), off Dyson. RBIs_Panik (21), Crawford 3 (24), Yastrzemski 3 (11), Muncy (46), Taylor (30), Garlick 3 (4), Barnes 2 (18), Pederson 2 (36). SB_Hernandez 2 (2). SF_Crawford. S_Maeda.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Sandoval); Los Angeles 6 (Hernandez, Muncy, Garlick 3, Verdugo). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 10; Los Angeles 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Freese 2. GIDP_Freese.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 3-7 3 2-3 10 6 6 1 3 88 4.28
Gott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.90
Holland 2 3 1 1 1 1 38 6.63
Dyson 1 2 2 2 0 1 11 2.91
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.26
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urias 3 1 0 0 0 5 43 2.84
Chargois, W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 5 25 7.36
Stripling 2 2 3 0 1 1 45 3.08
Sborz 1 2 3 3 1 0 32 27.00
Jansen, S, 22-25 1 2 1 1 1 0 22 3.52

Sborz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 3-0, Jansen 1-1. HBP_Bumgarner (Hernandez), Dyson (Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:25. A_43,742 (56,000).

