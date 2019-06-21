Dodgers 9, Giants 8

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Austin rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Posey c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Pillar cf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.212
|Yastrzemski lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.264
|Bumgarner p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|c-Solano ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Vogt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|7
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf-2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Freese 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Sborz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Bellinger rf-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.358
|Taylor ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.241
|Garlick lf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.350
|Verdugo rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Barnes c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Urias p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Chargois p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Maeda ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|d-Pederson ph-1b-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|38
|9
|16
|9
|2
|8
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|304—8
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|501
|20x—9
|16
|2
a-struck out for Gott in the 5th. b-out on sacrifice bunt for Chargois in the 5th. c-singled for Holland in the 7th. d-homered for Stripling in the 7th. e-walked for Melancon in the 9th.
E_Taylor (2), Verdugo (2). LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Posey (15), Crawford 2 (11), Turner 2 (13), Taylor (14), Barnes (8). HR_Yastrzemski (4), off Stripling; Garlick (2), off Bumgarner; Barnes (5), off Bumgarner; Pederson (20), off Dyson. RBIs_Panik (21), Crawford 3 (24), Yastrzemski 3 (11), Muncy (46), Taylor (30), Garlick 3 (4), Barnes 2 (18), Pederson 2 (36). SB_Hernandez 2 (2). SF_Crawford. S_Maeda.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Sandoval); Los Angeles 6 (Hernandez, Muncy, Garlick 3, Verdugo). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 10; Los Angeles 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Freese 2. GIDP_Freese.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 3-7
|3
|2-3
|10
|6
|6
|1
|3
|88
|4.28
|Gott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.90
|Holland
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|38
|6.63
|Dyson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|2.91
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.26
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urias
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|43
|2.84
|Chargois, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|25
|7.36
|Stripling
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|45
|3.08
|Sborz
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|32
|27.00
|Jansen, S, 22-25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|3.52
Sborz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 3-0, Jansen 1-1. HBP_Bumgarner (Hernandez), Dyson (Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:25. A_43,742 (56,000).
