Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers’ Hill leaves game after 1 inning against Giants

June 19, 2019 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rich Hill of the Los Angeles Dodgers left his start against the San Francisco Giants after one inning because of left forearm discomfort Wednesday night.

The left-hander retired the side on 15 pitches with two strikeouts. He has 993 career strikeouts.

Hill came out to the mound to begin the second inning and a trainer soon followed. Manager Dave Roberts visited Hill, who then walked off. He was replaced by reliever Dylan Floro.

Hill is 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA and has won four straight dating to May 17.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.