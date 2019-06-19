Dodgers’ Hill leaves game after 1 inning against Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rich Hill of the Los Angeles Dodgers left his start against the San Francisco Giants after one inning because of left forearm discomfort Wednesday night.

The left-hander retired the side on 15 pitches with two strikeouts. He has 993 career strikeouts.

Hill came out to the mound to begin the second inning and a trainer soon followed. Manager Dave Roberts visited Hill, who then walked off. He was replaced by reliever Dylan Floro.

Hill is 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA and has won four straight dating to May 17.

