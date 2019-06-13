Listen Live Sports

Dodgers’ Seager goes on IL with strained hamstring

June 13, 2019 8:04 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The move made Thursday is the result of Seager getting hurt in the ninth inning of a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Dodgers say he had an MRI that revealed a strain less severe than initially believed.

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Seager, who had a season-high, nine-game hitting streak during which he was batting .459 with seven doubles, one home run and nine RBIs.

For the season, the 25-year-old infielder is batting .278 with 21 doubles, eight homers and 38 RBIs.

Seager missed most of last season after having Tommy John and left hip surgeries.

The Dodgers activated infielder Matt Beaty from the 10-day IL. He appeared in 17 games with the team before being sidelined with a left hip flexor strain June 3. He was hitting .286 with seven RBIs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

