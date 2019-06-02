Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

June 2, 2019 6:21 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
White Sox (White Sox) 1 0 1.000
Reds (Reds) 1 0 1.000
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 1 0 1.000
Orioles1 (Orioles) 0 1 .000 1
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 0 1 .000 1
Padres (Padres) 0 1 .000 1
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Pirates1 (Pirates) 1 0 1.000
Rangers1 (Rangers) 1 0 1.000
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 1 0 1.000
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 1 0 1.000
Indians (Indians) 0 1 .000 1
Cubs1 (Cubs) 0 1 .000 1
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 0 1 .000 1
Rays2 (Rays) 0 1 .000 1
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 1 0 1.000
Mariners (Mariners) 1 0 1.000
Colorado (Rockies) 1 0 1.000
Giants (Giants) 0 1 .000 1
Royals2 (Royals) 0 1 .000 1
Tigers2 (Tigers) 0 1 .000 1
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 1 0 1.000
Astros (Astros) 1 0 1.000
Braves (Braves) 1 0 1.000
Rays1 (Rays) 1 0 1.000
Athletics (Athletics) 0 1 .000 1
Royals1 (Royals) 0 1 .000 1
Marlins (Marlins) 0 1 .000 1
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 0 1 .000 1
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 1 0 1.000
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 1 0 1.000
Cubs2 (Cubs) 1 0 1.000
Mets2 (Mets) 1 0 1.000
Rangers2 (Rangers) 0 1 .000 1
Tigers1 (Tigers) 0 1 .000 1
Brewers (Brewers) 0 1 .000 1
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 0 1 .000 1
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 1 0 1.000
Yankees (Yankees) 1 0 1.000
Mets1 (Mets) 1 0 1.000
Angels (Angels) 1 0 1.000
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 0 0 000 ½
Rockies (Rockies) 0 1 .000 1
Twins (Twins) 0 1 .000 1
Orioles2 (Orioles) 0 1 .000 1
Nationals (Nationals) 0 1 .000 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Braves at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

