Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB White Sox (White Sox) 1 0 1.000 — Reds (Reds) 1 0 1.000 — Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 1 0 1.000 — Orioles1 (Orioles) 0 1 .000 1 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 0 1 .000 1 Padres (Padres) 0 1 .000 1 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Pirates1 (Pirates) 1 0 1.000 — Rangers1 (Rangers) 1 0 1.000 — Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 1 0 1.000 — Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 1 0 1.000 — Indians (Indians) 0 1 .000 1 Cubs1 (Cubs) 0 1 .000 1 Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 0 1 .000 1 Rays2 (Rays) 0 1 .000 1 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 1 0 1.000 — Mariners (Mariners) 1 0 1.000 — Colorado (Rockies) 1 0 1.000 — Giants (Giants) 0 1 .000 1 Royals2 (Royals) 0 1 .000 1 Tigers2 (Tigers) 0 1 .000 1 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 1 0 1.000 — Astros (Astros) 1 0 1.000 — Braves (Braves) 1 0 1.000 — Rays1 (Rays) 1 0 1.000 — Athletics (Athletics) 0 1 .000 1 Royals1 (Royals) 0 1 .000 1 Marlins (Marlins) 0 1 .000 1 Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 0 1 .000 1 Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Phillies White (Phillies) 1 0 1.000 — Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 1 0 1.000 — Cubs2 (Cubs) 1 0 1.000 — Mets2 (Mets) 1 0 1.000 — Rangers2 (Rangers) 0 1 .000 1 Tigers1 (Tigers) 0 1 .000 1 Brewers (Brewers) 0 1 .000 1 Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 0 1 .000 1 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Phillies Red (Phillies) 1 0 1.000 — Yankees (Yankees) 1 0 1.000 — Mets1 (Mets) 1 0 1.000 — Angels (Angels) 1 0 1.000 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 0 0 000 ½ Rockies (Rockies) 0 1 .000 1 Twins (Twins) 0 1 .000 1 Orioles2 (Orioles) 0 1 .000 1 Nationals (Nationals) 0 1 .000 1

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Braves at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

