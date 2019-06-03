Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

June 3, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 2 0 1.000
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 2 0 1.000
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 1 1 .500 1
White Sox (White Sox) 1 1 .500 1
Padres (Padres) 0 2 .000 2
Orioles1 (Orioles) 0 2 .000 2
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 2 0 1.000
Rangers1 (Rangers) 2 0 1.000
Indians (Indians) 1 1 .500 1
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 1 1 .500 1
Pirates1 (Pirates) 1 1 .500 1
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 1 1 .500 1
Rays2 (Rays) 0 2 .000 2
Cubs1 (Cubs) 0 2 .000 2
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 2 0 1.000
Mariners (Mariners) 2 0 1.000
Giants (Giants) 1 1 .500 1
Colorado (Rockies) 1 1 .500 1
Royals2 (Royals) 0 2 .000 2
Tigers2 (Tigers) 0 2 .000 2
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 2 0 1.000
Astros (Astros) 2 0 1.000
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 1 1 .500 1
Athletics (Athletics) 1 1 .500 1
Braves (Braves) 1 1 .500 1
Rays1 (Rays) 1 1 .500 1
Marlins (Marlins) 0 2 .000 2
Royals1 (Royals) 0 2 .000 2
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 2 0 1.000
Mets2 (Mets) 2 0 1.000
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 2 0 1.000
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 1 1 .500 1
Cubs2 (Cubs) 1 1 .500 1
Rangers2 (Rangers) 0 2 .000 2
Brewers (Brewers) 0 2 .000 2
Tigers1 (Tigers) 0 2 .000 2
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Mets1 (Mets) 2 0 1.000
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 1 0 1.000 ½
Rockies (Rockies) 1 1 .500 1
Angels (Angels) 1 1 .500 1
Yankees (Yankees) 1 1 .500 1
Phillies Red (Phillies) 1 1 .500 1
Twins (Twins) 1 1 .500 1
Orioles2 (Orioles) 0 1 .000
Nationals (Nationals) 0 2 .000 2

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers Bautista 4, Braves 0

Cardinals Red 11, Brewers 4

Cardinals Blue 7, Angels 6

Giants 6, Colorado 3

Indians/Brewers 7, Cubs1 4

Diamondbacks2 11, Cubs2 2

Dodgers Shoemaker 13, Pirates1 1

Indians 11, Red Sox2 7

Mariners 5, Tigers2 4, 10 innings

Mets1 5, Phillies Red 3, 10 innings

Twins 8, Nationals 1

Reds 3, Orioles1 1

Diamondbacks1 4, Padres 3

Phillies White 2, Rangers2 1

Pirates2 10, Royals2 6

Rangers1 10, Rays2 7

Athletics 8, Rays1 5

Red Sox1 9, Marlins 5

Astros 10, Royals1 4

Mets2 9, Tigers1 3

Blue Jays 6, White Sox 3

Rockies 10, Yankees 8

Tuesday’s Games

Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Angels at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

