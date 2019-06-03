Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|White Sox (White Sox)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Padres (Padres)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indians (Indians)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Rays2 (Rays)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Mariners (Mariners)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Colorado (Rockies)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Royals2 (Royals)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Astros (Astros)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Athletics (Athletics)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Braves (Braves)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Rays1 (Rays)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Marlins (Marlins)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Royals1 (Royals)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Mets2 (Mets)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Brewers (Brewers)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mets1 (Mets)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Rockies (Rockies)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Angels (Angels)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Yankees (Yankees)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Twins (Twins)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Dodgers Bautista 4, Braves 0
Cardinals Red 11, Brewers 4
Cardinals Blue 7, Angels 6
Giants 6, Colorado 3
Indians/Brewers 7, Cubs1 4
Diamondbacks2 11, Cubs2 2
Dodgers Shoemaker 13, Pirates1 1
Indians 11, Red Sox2 7
Mariners 5, Tigers2 4, 10 innings
Mets1 5, Phillies Red 3, 10 innings
Twins 8, Nationals 1
Reds 3, Orioles1 1
Diamondbacks1 4, Padres 3
Phillies White 2, Rangers2 1
Pirates2 10, Royals2 6
Rangers1 10, Rays2 7
Athletics 8, Rays1 5
Red Sox1 9, Marlins 5
Astros 10, Royals1 4
Mets2 9, Tigers1 3
Blue Jays 6, White Sox 3
Rockies 10, Yankees 8
Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Angels at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.
Athletics at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
