Dominican Summer League

|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Padres (Padres)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|White Sox (White Sox)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Rays2 (Rays)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Indians (Indians)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Mariners (Mariners)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Giants (Giants)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Royals2 (Royals)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Colorado (Rockies)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Astros (Astros)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Marlins (Marlins)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Braves (Braves)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Rays1 (Rays)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Royals1 (Royals)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Athletics (Athletics)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Mets2 (Mets)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Brewers (Brewers)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Angels (Angels)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Yankees (Yankees)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Mets1 (Mets)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Twins (Twins)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Nationals (Nationals)
|0
|5
|.000
|4
Astros 5, Athletics 1
Marlins 6, Braves 2
Diamondbacks2 9, Cardinals Red 8, 12 innings
Tigers2 6, Colorado 5
Rangers1 12, Cubs1 1
Reds 10, Diamondbacks1 2
Dodgers Shoemaker 4, Indians 3
Pirates1 5, Indians/Brewers 3
Royals2 8, Mariners 3
Phillies White 3, Mets2 2
Angels 11, Nationals 7
Orioles1 7, Blue Jays 1
Padres 5, White Sox 1
Cardinals Blue 4, Phillies Red 2
Pirates2 12, Giants 3
Cubs2 6, Rangers2 5, 10 innings
Rays2 3, Red Sox2 1
Rays1 4, Red Sox1 2
Dodgers Bautista 15, Royals1 3
Tigers1 7, Brewers 3
Rockies 4, Twins 2
Yankees 2, Orioles2 1, 10 innings
Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Angels at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Royals1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
No games scheduled
