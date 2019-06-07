Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

June 7, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 4 2 .667
Orioles1 (Orioles) 4 2 .667
Padres (Padres) 3 3 .500 1
White Sox (White Sox) 3 3 .500 1
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 3 3 .500 1
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 1 5 .167 3
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 6 0 1.000
Pirates1 (Pirates) 4 2 .667 2
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 4 2 .667 2
Rays2 (Rays) 3 3 .500 3
Indians (Indians) 2 4 .333 4
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 2 4 .333 4
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 2 4 .333 4
Cubs1 (Cubs) 1 5 .167 5
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 5 1 .833
Mariners (Mariners) 4 2 .667 1
Giants (Giants) 4 2 .667 1
Tigers2 (Tigers) 2 4 .333 3
Royals2 (Royals) 2 4 .333 3
Colorado (Rockies) 1 5 .167 4
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Astros (Astros) 5 1 .833
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 4 2 .667 1
Marlins (Marlins) 3 3 .500 2
Braves (Braves) 3 3 .500 2
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 3 3 .500 2
Rays1 (Rays) 3 3 .500 2
Royals1 (Royals) 2 4 .333 3
Athletics (Athletics) 1 5 .167 4
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 5 1 .833
Mets2 (Mets) 4 2 .667 1
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 4 2 .667 1
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 3 3 .500 2
Cubs2 (Cubs) 3 3 .500 2
Rangers2 (Rangers) 2 4 .333 3
Tigers1 (Tigers) 2 4 .333 3
Brewers (Brewers) 1 5 .167 4
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 4 1 .800
Rockies (Rockies) 4 2 .667 ½
Angels (Angels) 3 2 .600 1
Yankees (Yankees) 3 2 .600 1
Mets1 (Mets) 3 2 .600 1
Twins (Twins) 3 3 .500
Phillies Red (Phillies) 3 3 .500
Orioles2 (Orioles) 1 4 .200 3
Nationals (Nationals) 0 5 .000 4

___

Friday’s Games

Astros 5, Athletics 1

Marlins 6, Braves 2

Diamondbacks2 9, Cardinals Red 8, 12 innings

Tigers2 6, Colorado 5

Rangers1 12, Cubs1 1

Reds 10, Diamondbacks1 2

Dodgers Shoemaker 4, Indians 3

Pirates1 5, Indians/Brewers 3

Royals2 8, Mariners 3

Phillies White 3, Mets2 2

Angels 11, Nationals 7

Orioles1 7, Blue Jays 1

Padres 5, White Sox 1

Cardinals Blue 4, Phillies Red 2

Pirates2 12, Giants 3

Cubs2 6, Rangers2 5, 10 innings

Rays2 3, Red Sox2 1

Rays1 4, Red Sox1 2

Dodgers Bautista 15, Royals1 3

Tigers1 7, Brewers 3

Rockies 4, Twins 2

Yankees 2, Orioles2 1, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Angels at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

