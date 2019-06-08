Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Reds (Reds)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Padres (Padres)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|White Sox (White Sox)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Rays2 (Rays)
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Indians (Indians)
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Mariners (Mariners)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Royals2 (Royals)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Colorado (Rockies)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Astros (Astros)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Braves (Braves)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Marlins (Marlins)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Rays1 (Rays)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Royals1 (Royals)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Athletics (Athletics)
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Mets2 (Mets)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Brewers (Brewers)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Mets1 (Mets)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Twins (Twins)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Angels (Angels)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|0
|6
|.000
|4½
___
Yankees 9, Nationals 5, 11 innings
Cardinals Blue at Twins, ppd.
Mets1 12, Angels 11, 10 innings
Braves 8, Astros 4
Diamondbacks2 6, Brewers 1
Pirates2 7, Colorado 2
Cubs1 4, Dodgers Shoemaker 2
Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks1 2
Dodgers Bautista 5, Rays1 2
Giants 20, Mariners 11
Red Sox2 7, Indians/Brewers 2
Mets2 9, Cubs2 5
Rockies 17, Orioles2 0
Phillies White 7, Cardinals Red 5
Rangers1 13, Pirates1 5
Tigers1 7, Rangers2 5
Indians 7, Rays2 4
Red Sox1 4, Athletics 1
Padres 2, Reds 0
Marlins 4, Royals1 3
Royals2 5, Tigers2 0
Orioles1 8, White Sox 5
No games scheduled
Astros at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Athletics at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
