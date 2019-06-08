Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

June 8, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Orioles1 (Orioles) 5 2 .714
Reds (Reds) 4 3 .571 1
Padres (Padres) 4 3 .571 1
White Sox (White Sox) 3 4 .429 2
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 3 4 .429 2
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 2 5 .286 3
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 7 0 1.000
Pirates1 (Pirates) 4 3 .571 3
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 4 3 .571 3
Rays2 (Rays) 3 4 .429 4
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 3 4 .429 4
Indians (Indians) 3 4 .429 4
Cubs1 (Cubs) 2 5 .286 5
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 2 5 .286 5
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 6 1 .857
Giants (Giants) 5 2 .714 1
Mariners (Mariners) 4 3 .571 2
Royals2 (Royals) 3 4 .429 3
Tigers2 (Tigers) 2 5 .286 4
Colorado (Rockies) 1 6 .143 5
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Astros (Astros) 5 2 .714
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 5 2 .714
Braves (Braves) 4 3 .571 1
Marlins (Marlins) 4 3 .571 1
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 4 3 .571 1
Rays1 (Rays) 3 4 .429 2
Royals1 (Royals) 2 5 .286 3
Athletics (Athletics) 1 6 .143 4
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 6 1 .857
Mets2 (Mets) 5 2 .714 1
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 4 3 .571 2
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 4 3 .571 2
Cubs2 (Cubs) 3 4 .429 3
Tigers1 (Tigers) 3 4 .429 3
Rangers2 (Rangers) 2 5 .286 4
Brewers (Brewers) 1 6 .143 5
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 4 1 .800
Rockies (Rockies) 5 2 .714
Mets1 (Mets) 4 2 .667 ½
Yankees (Yankees) 4 2 .667 ½
Twins (Twins) 3 3 .500
Phillies Red (Phillies) 3 3 .500
Angels (Angels) 3 3 .500
Orioles2 (Orioles) 1 5 .167
Nationals (Nationals) 0 6 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Yankees 9, Nationals 5, 11 innings

Cardinals Blue at Twins, ppd.

Mets1 12, Angels 11, 10 innings

Braves 8, Astros 4

Diamondbacks2 6, Brewers 1

Pirates2 7, Colorado 2

Cubs1 4, Dodgers Shoemaker 2

Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks1 2

Dodgers Bautista 5, Rays1 2

Giants 20, Mariners 11

Red Sox2 7, Indians/Brewers 2

Mets2 9, Cubs2 5

Rockies 17, Orioles2 0

Phillies White 7, Cardinals Red 5

Rangers1 13, Pirates1 5

Tigers1 7, Rangers2 5

Indians 7, Rays2 4

Red Sox1 4, Athletics 1

Padres 2, Reds 0

Marlins 4, Royals1 3

Royals2 5, Tigers2 0

Orioles1 8, White Sox 5

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Astros at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

