Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominican Summer League

June 9, 2019 7:12 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Orioles1 (Orioles) 5 2 .714
Reds (Reds) 4 3 .571 1
Padres (Padres) 4 3 .571 1
White Sox (White Sox) 3 4 .429 2
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 3 4 .429 2
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 2 5 .286 3
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 7 0 1.000
Pirates1 (Pirates) 4 3 .571 3
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 4 3 .571 3
Indians (Indians) 3 4 .429 4
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 3 4 .429 4
Rays2 (Rays) 3 4 .429 4
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 2 5 .286 5
Cubs1 (Cubs) 2 5 .286 5
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 6 1 .857
Giants (Giants) 5 2 .714 1
Mariners (Mariners) 4 3 .571 2
Royals2 (Royals) 3 4 .429 3
Tigers2 (Tigers) 2 5 .286 4
Colorado (Rockies) 1 6 .143 5
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 5 2 .714
Astros (Astros) 5 2 .714
Braves (Braves) 4 3 .571 1
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 4 3 .571 1
Marlins (Marlins) 4 3 .571 1
Rays1 (Rays) 3 4 .429 2
Royals1 (Royals) 2 5 .286 3
Athletics (Athletics) 1 6 .143 4
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 6 1 .857
Mets2 (Mets) 5 2 .714 1
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 4 3 .571 2
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 4 3 .571 2
Cubs2 (Cubs) 3 4 .429 3
Tigers1 (Tigers) 3 4 .429 3
Rangers2 (Rangers) 2 5 .286 4
Brewers (Brewers) 1 6 .143 5
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 4 1 .800
Rockies (Rockies) 5 2 .714
Yankees (Yankees) 4 2 .667 ½
Mets1 (Mets) 4 2 .667 ½
Phillies Red (Phillies) 3 3 .500
Twins (Twins) 3 3 .500
Angels (Angels) 3 3 .500
Orioles2 (Orioles) 1 5 .167
Nationals (Nationals) 0 6 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Astros at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Cardinals Red at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.