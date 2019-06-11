Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Padres (Padres)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|White Sox (White Sox)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Rays2 (Rays)
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Indians (Indians)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Mariners (Mariners)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Colorado (Rockies)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Royals2 (Royals)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Astros (Astros)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Marlins (Marlins)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Braves (Braves)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Rays1 (Rays)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Royals1 (Royals)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Athletics (Athletics)
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Mets2 (Mets)
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Brewers (Brewers)
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockies (Rockies)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Twins (Twins)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Angels (Angels)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Nationals (Nationals)
|1
|7
|.125
|5
___
Dodgers Bautista 10, Athletics 4
Reds 9, Blue Jays 8
Royals1 4, Braves 2
Phillies White 5, Brewers 1
Cubs2 6, Cardinals Red 4
Cubs1 17, Pirates1 6
Diamondbacks2 7, Tigers1 2
Rays2 5, Dodgers Shoemaker 1
Indians 8, Indians/Brewers 5
Rangers2 2, Mets2 0
Nationals 9, Mets1 3
Cardinals Blue 5, Orioles2 4
Padres 6, Orioles1 5
Phillies Red 11, Yankees 4
Pirates2 14, Mariners 5
Rangers1 4, Red Sox2 0
Marlins 7, Rays1 4
Red Sox1 9, Astros 1
Colorado 6, Royals2 5
Tigers2 7, Giants 5
Twins 6, Angels 2
Diamondbacks1 3, White Sox 1
Angels at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Astros at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Royals1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.