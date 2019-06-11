Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

June 11, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 6 3 .667
Padres (Padres) 5 4 .556 1
Orioles1 (Orioles) 5 4 .556 1
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 5 4 .556 1
White Sox (White Sox) 4 5 .444 2
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 2 7 .222 4
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 8 1 .889
Pirates1 (Pirates) 5 4 .556 3
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 5 4 .556 3
Rays2 (Rays) 5 4 .556 3
Indians (Indians) 4 5 .444 4
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 4 5 .444 4
Cubs1 (Cubs) 3 6 .333 5
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 2 7 .222 6
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 7 2 .778
Giants (Giants) 6 3 .667 1
Tigers2 (Tigers) 4 5 .444 3
Mariners (Mariners) 4 5 .444 3
Colorado (Rockies) 3 6 .333 4
Royals2 (Royals) 3 6 .333 4
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Astros (Astros) 6 3 .667
Marlins (Marlins) 6 3 .667
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 6 3 .667
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 5 4 .556 1
Braves (Braves) 4 5 .444 2
Rays1 (Rays) 4 5 .444 2
Royals1 (Royals) 3 6 .333 3
Athletics (Athletics) 2 7 .222 4
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 8 1 .889
Mets2 (Mets) 6 3 .667 2
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 5 4 .556 3
Tigers1 (Tigers) 4 5 .444 4
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 4 5 .444 4
Cubs2 (Cubs) 4 5 .444 4
Rangers2 (Rangers) 3 6 .333 5
Brewers (Brewers) 2 7 .222 6
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Rockies (Rockies) 6 2 .750
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 5 2 .714 ½
Phillies Red (Phillies) 5 3 .625 1
Mets1 (Mets) 5 3 .625 1
Twins (Twins) 4 3 .571
Yankees (Yankees) 4 4 .500 2
Angels (Angels) 3 5 .375 3
Orioles2 (Orioles) 2 6 .250 4
Nationals (Nationals) 1 7 .125 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dodgers Bautista 10, Athletics 4

Reds 9, Blue Jays 8

Royals1 4, Braves 2

Phillies White 5, Brewers 1

Cubs2 6, Cardinals Red 4

Cubs1 17, Pirates1 6

Diamondbacks2 7, Tigers1 2

Rays2 5, Dodgers Shoemaker 1

Indians 8, Indians/Brewers 5

Rangers2 2, Mets2 0

Nationals 9, Mets1 3

Cardinals Blue 5, Orioles2 4

Padres 6, Orioles1 5

Phillies Red 11, Yankees 4

Pirates2 14, Mariners 5

Rangers1 4, Red Sox2 0

Marlins 7, Rays1 4

Red Sox1 9, Astros 1

Colorado 6, Royals2 5

Tigers2 7, Giants 5

Twins 6, Angels 2

Diamondbacks1 3, White Sox 1

Wednesday’s Games

Angels at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockies at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

