Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 11 6 .647 — Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 9 8 .529 2 Orioles1 (Orioles) 9 8 .529 2 Padres (Padres) 8 9 .471 3 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 7 10 .412 4 White Sox (White Sox) 7 10 .412 4 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 15 2 .882 — Rays2 (Rays) 10 7 .588 5 Indians (Indians) 10 7 .588 5 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 8 8 .500 6½ Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 8 9 .471 7 Pirates1 (Pirates) 6 11 .353 9 Cubs1 (Cubs) 5 11 .313 9½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 5 12 .294 10 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 15 2 .882 — Giants (Giants) 11 6 .647 4 Royals2 (Royals) 7 10 .412 8 Colorado (Rockies) 7 10 .412 8 Mariners (Mariners) 6 11 .353 9 Tigers2 (Tigers) 5 12 .294 10 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 10 6 .625 — Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 10 7 .588 ½ Royals1 (Royals) 9 8 .529 1½ Astros (Astros) 8 8 .500 2 Rays1 (Rays) 8 9 .471 2½ Braves (Braves) 8 9 .471 2½ Athletics (Athletics) 7 10 .412 3½ Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 7 10 .412 3½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Phillies White (Phillies) 11 6 .647 — Cubs2 (Cubs) 10 6 .625 ½ Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 10 7 .588 1 Mets2 (Mets) 8 9 .471 3 Tigers1 (Tigers) 7 9 .438 3½ Rangers2 (Rangers) 7 10 .412 4 Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 7 10 .412 4 Brewers (Brewers) 7 10 .412 4 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Phillies Red (Phillies) 11 4 .733 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 11 4 .733 — Rockies (Rockies) 10 6 .625 1½ Orioles2 (Orioles) 8 7 .533 3 Mets1 (Mets) 7 7 .500 3½ Yankees (Yankees) 7 8 .467 4 Angels (Angels) 7 9 .438 4½ Twins (Twins) 6 9 .400 5 Nationals (Nationals) 1 14 .067 10

Thursday’s Games

Athletics 2, Braves 0

Rangers2 12, Brewers 1

Cardinals Blue 11, Rockies 10, 10 innings

Pirates2 12, Colorado 3

Cubs2 3, Phillies White 0

Diamondbacks1 6, Blue Jays 5

Red Sox2 6, Dodgers Shoemaker 3

Giants 13, Mariners 9

Indians 3, Cubs1 2

Marlins 3, Dodgers Bautista 2

Mets2 6, Diamondbacks2 4

Orioles2 7, Nationals 6

Phillies Red 10, Angels 6, 10 innings

Pirates1 12, Rays2 8

Rangers1 8, Indians/Brewers 1

Rays1 5, Astros 4

Royals1 4, Red Sox1 2

Reds 5, Padres 3

Royals2 8, Tigers2 4

Cardinals Red 12, Tigers1 3

Orioles1 5, White Sox 3

Mets1 5, Yankees 3

Friday’s Games

Angels at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Athletics at Astros, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Reds, 10 a.m.

Brewers at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Diamondbacks2, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10 a.m.

Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Braves, 10 a.m.

Mets1 at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Mets2 at Phillies White, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Rays1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Rays2, 10 a.m.

Rockies at Angels, 10 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.

Twins at Yankees, 10 a.m.

