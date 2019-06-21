Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

June 21, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 11 6 .647
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 9 8 .529 2
Orioles1 (Orioles) 9 8 .529 2
Padres (Padres) 8 9 .471 3
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 7 10 .412 4
White Sox (White Sox) 7 10 .412 4
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 15 2 .882
Rays2 (Rays) 10 7 .588 5
Indians (Indians) 10 7 .588 5
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 8 8 .500
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 8 9 .471 7
Pirates1 (Pirates) 6 11 .353 9
Cubs1 (Cubs) 5 11 .313
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 5 12 .294 10
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 15 2 .882
Giants (Giants) 11 6 .647 4
Royals2 (Royals) 7 10 .412 8
Colorado (Rockies) 7 10 .412 8
Mariners (Mariners) 6 11 .353 9
Tigers2 (Tigers) 5 12 .294 10
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 10 6 .625
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 10 7 .588 ½
Royals1 (Royals) 9 8 .529
Astros (Astros) 8 8 .500 2
Rays1 (Rays) 8 9 .471
Braves (Braves) 8 9 .471
Athletics (Athletics) 7 10 .412
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 7 10 .412
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 11 6 .647
Cubs2 (Cubs) 10 6 .625 ½
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 10 7 .588 1
Mets2 (Mets) 8 9 .471 3
Tigers1 (Tigers) 7 9 .438
Rangers2 (Rangers) 7 10 .412 4
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 7 10 .412 4
Brewers (Brewers) 7 10 .412 4
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 11 4 .733
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 11 4 .733
Rockies (Rockies) 10 6 .625
Orioles2 (Orioles) 8 7 .533 3
Mets1 (Mets) 7 7 .500
Yankees (Yankees) 7 8 .467 4
Angels (Angels) 7 9 .438
Twins (Twins) 6 9 .400 5
Nationals (Nationals) 1 14 .067 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Athletics 2, Braves 0

Rangers2 12, Brewers 1

Cardinals Blue 11, Rockies 10, 10 innings

Pirates2 12, Colorado 3

Cubs2 3, Phillies White 0

Diamondbacks1 6, Blue Jays 5

Red Sox2 6, Dodgers Shoemaker 3

Giants 13, Mariners 9

Indians 3, Cubs1 2

Marlins 3, Dodgers Bautista 2

Mets2 6, Diamondbacks2 4

Orioles2 7, Nationals 6

Phillies Red 10, Angels 6, 10 innings

Pirates1 12, Rays2 8

Rangers1 8, Indians/Brewers 1

Rays1 5, Astros 4

Royals1 4, Red Sox1 2

Reds 5, Padres 3

Royals2 8, Tigers2 4

Cardinals Red 12, Tigers1 3

Orioles1 5, White Sox 3

Mets1 5, Yankees 3

Friday’s Games

Angels at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Athletics at Astros, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Reds, 10 a.m.

Brewers at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Diamondbacks2, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10 a.m.

Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Braves, 10 a.m.

Mets1 at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Mets2 at Phillies White, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Rays1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Rays2, 10 a.m.

Rockies at Angels, 10 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.

Twins at Yankees, 10 a.m.

