Dominican Summer League

June 21, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 12 6 .667
Orioles1 (Orioles) 10 8 .556 2
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 9 9 .500 3
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 8 10 .444 4
Padres (Padres) 8 10 .444 4
White Sox (White Sox) 7 11 .389 5
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 15 3 .833
Rays2 (Rays) 11 7 .611 4
Indians (Indians) 10 8 .556 5
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 9 9 .500 6
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 8 9 .471
Cubs1 (Cubs) 6 11 .353
Pirates1 (Pirates) 6 12 .333 9
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 6 12 .333 9
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 15 3 .833
Giants (Giants) 11 7 .611 4
Royals2 (Royals) 8 10 .444 7
Colorado (Rockies) 8 10 .444 7
Mariners (Mariners) 7 11 .389 8
Tigers2 (Tigers) 5 13 .278 10
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 10 7 .588
Royals1 (Royals) 10 8 .556 ½
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 10 8 .556 ½
Rays1 (Rays) 9 9 .500
Astros (Astros) 8 9 .471 2
Athletics (Athletics) 8 10 .444
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 8 10 .444
Braves (Braves) 8 10 .444
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 12 6 .667
Cubs2 (Cubs) 10 7 .588
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 10 8 .556 2
Mets2 (Mets) 9 9 .500 3
Tigers1 (Tigers) 8 9 .471
Rangers2 (Rangers) 8 10 .444 4
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 7 11 .389 5
Brewers (Brewers) 7 11 .389 5
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 11 5 .688
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 11 5 .688
Rockies (Rockies) 10 6 .625 1
Orioles2 (Orioles) 9 7 .563 2
Mets1 (Mets) 8 7 .533
Yankees (Yankees) 8 8 .500 3
Angels (Angels) 8 9 .471
Twins (Twins) 6 10 .375 5
Nationals (Nationals) 1 15 .063 10

___

Friday’s Games

Angels 10, Twins 5

Rays1 6, Astros 4

Athletics 7, Braves 0

Blue Jays 3, Diamondbacks1 2

Orioles2 9, Cardinals Blue 5

Tigers1 6, Cardinals Red 5

Cubs1 11, Indians 4

Mets2 7, Diamondbacks2 6

Dodgers Bautista 11, Marlins 4

Indians/Brewers 5, Rangers1 4

Mariners 14, Giants 3

Mets1 8, Nationals 0

Orioles1 8, White Sox 2

Reds 7, Padres 6

Phillies White 11, Cubs2 7

Colorado 7, Pirates2 3

Rangers2 4, Brewers 3, 10 innings

Rays2 13, Pirates1 6

Dodgers Shoemaker 8, Red Sox2 1

Royals1 8, Red Sox1 7, 10 innings

Royals2 5, Tigers2 3

Yankees 11, Phillies Red 7

Saturday’s Games

Athletics at Astros, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Reds, 10 a.m.

Brewers at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Diamondbacks2, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10 a.m.

Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Braves, 10 a.m.

Mets1 at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Mets2 at Phillies White, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Rays1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Rays2, 10 a.m.

Rockies at Angels, 10 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.

Twins at Yankees, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

