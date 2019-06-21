Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 12 6 .667 — Orioles1 (Orioles) 10 8 .556 2 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 9 9 .500 3 Padres (Padres) 8 10 .444 4 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 8 10 .444 4 White Sox (White Sox) 7 11 .389 5 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 15 3 .833 — Rays2 (Rays) 11 7 .611 4 Indians (Indians) 10 8 .556 5 Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 9 9 .500 6 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 8 9 .471 6½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 6 11 .353 8½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 6 12 .333 9 Pirates1 (Pirates) 6 12 .333 9 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 15 3 .833 — Giants (Giants) 11 7 .611 4 Royals2 (Royals) 8 10 .444 7 Colorado (Rockies) 8 10 .444 7 Mariners (Mariners) 7 11 .389 8 Tigers2 (Tigers) 5 13 .278 10 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 10 7 .588 — Royals1 (Royals) 10 8 .556 ½ Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 10 8 .556 ½ Rays1 (Rays) 9 9 .500 1½ Astros (Astros) 8 9 .471 2 Athletics (Athletics) 8 10 .444 2½ Braves (Braves) 8 10 .444 2½ Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 8 10 .444 2½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Phillies White (Phillies) 12 6 .667 — Cubs2 (Cubs) 10 7 .588 1½ Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 10 8 .556 2 Mets2 (Mets) 9 9 .500 3 Tigers1 (Tigers) 8 9 .471 3½ Rangers2 (Rangers) 8 10 .444 4 Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 7 11 .389 5 Brewers (Brewers) 7 11 .389 5 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Phillies Red (Phillies) 11 5 .688 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 11 5 .688 — Rockies (Rockies) 10 6 .625 1 Orioles2 (Orioles) 9 7 .563 2 Mets1 (Mets) 8 7 .533 2½ Yankees (Yankees) 8 8 .500 3 Angels (Angels) 8 9 .471 3½ Twins (Twins) 6 10 .375 5 Nationals (Nationals) 1 15 .063 10

Friday’s Games

Angels 10, Twins 5

Rays1 6, Astros 4

Athletics 7, Braves 0

Blue Jays 3, Diamondbacks1 2

Orioles2 9, Cardinals Blue 5

Tigers1 6, Cardinals Red 5

Cubs1 11, Indians 4

Mets2 7, Diamondbacks2 6

Dodgers Bautista 11, Marlins 4

Indians/Brewers 5, Rangers1 4

Mariners 14, Giants 3

Mets1 8, Nationals 0

Orioles1 8, White Sox 2

Reds 7, Padres 6

Phillies White 11, Cubs2 7

Colorado 7, Pirates2 3

Rangers2 4, Brewers 3, 10 innings

Rays2 13, Pirates1 6

Dodgers Shoemaker 8, Red Sox2 1

Royals1 8, Red Sox1 7, 10 innings

Royals2 5, Tigers2 3

Yankees 11, Phillies Red 7

Saturday’s Games

Athletics at Astros, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Reds, 10 a.m.

Brewers at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Diamondbacks2, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10 a.m.

Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Braves, 10 a.m.

Mets1 at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Mets2 at Phillies White, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Rays1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Rays2, 10 a.m.

Rockies at Angels, 10 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.

Twins at Yankees, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

