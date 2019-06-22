Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Padres (Padres)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|White Sox (White Sox)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|11
|7
|.611
|4
|Indians (Indians)
|10
|8
|.556
|5
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|9
|9
|.500
|6
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|8
|9
|.471
|6½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|6
|11
|.353
|8½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|11
|7
|.611
|4
|Colorado (Rockies)
|8
|10
|.444
|7
|Royals2 (Royals)
|8
|10
|.444
|7
|Mariners (Mariners)
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Royals1 (Royals)
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Astros (Astros)
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Braves (Braves)
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Mets2 (Mets)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Brewers (Brewers)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Mets1 (Mets)
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Angels (Angels)
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Twins (Twins)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|Nationals (Nationals)
|1
|15
|.063
|10
Angels 10, Twins 5
Rays1 6, Astros 4
Athletics 7, Braves 0
Blue Jays 3, Diamondbacks1 2
Orioles2 9, Cardinals Blue 5
Tigers1 6, Cardinals Red 5
Cubs1 11, Indians 4
Mets2 7, Diamondbacks2 6
Dodgers Bautista 11, Marlins 4
Indians/Brewers 5, Rangers1 4
Mariners 14, Giants 3
Mets1 8, Nationals 0
Orioles1 8, White Sox 2
Reds 7, Padres 6
Phillies White 11, Cubs2 7
Colorado 7, Pirates2 3
Rangers2 4, Brewers 3, 10 innings
Rays2 13, Pirates1 6
Dodgers Shoemaker 8, Red Sox2 1
Royals1 8, Red Sox1 7, 10 innings
Royals2 5, Tigers2 3
Yankees 11, Phillies Red 7
Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 9 a.m.
Rockies at Angels, 9 a.m.
Athletics at Astros, 10 a.m.
Blue Jays at Reds, 10 a.m.
Brewers at Tigers1, 10 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Diamondbacks2, 10 a.m.
Cubs2 at Rangers2, 10 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10 a.m.
Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.
Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.
Marlins at Braves, 10 a.m.
Mets1 at Orioles2, 10 a.m.
Mets2 at Phillies White, 10 a.m.
Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.
Phillies Red at Nationals, 10 a.m.
Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.
Rangers1 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.
Rays1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Rays2, 10 a.m.
Royals2 at Colorado, 10 a.m.
Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.
Twins at Yankees, 10 a.m.
No games scheduled
