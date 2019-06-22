Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominican Summer League

June 22, 2019 11:42 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 13 6 .684
Orioles1 (Orioles) 10 9 .526 3
Padres (Padres) 9 10 .474 4
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 9 10 .474 4
White Sox (White Sox) 8 11 .421 5
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 8 11 .421 5
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 16 3 .842
Rays2 (Rays) 12 7 .632 4
Indians (Indians) 11 8 .579 5
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 9 10 .474 7
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 8 10 .444
Pirates1 (Pirates) 7 12 .368 9
Cubs1 (Cubs) 6 12 .333
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 6 13 .316 10
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 16 3 .842
Giants (Giants) 11 8 .579 5
Colorado (Rockies) 9 10 .474 7
Royals2 (Royals) 8 11 .421 8
Mariners (Mariners) 7 12 .368 9
Tigers2 (Tigers) 6 13 .316 10
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 11 7 .611
Royals1 (Royals) 11 8 .579 ½
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 11 8 .579 ½
Rays1 (Rays) 9 10 .474
Athletics (Athletics) 9 10 .474
Astros (Astros) 8 10 .444 3
Braves (Braves) 8 11 .421
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 8 11 .421
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 12 7 .632
Cubs2 (Cubs) 11 7 .611 ½
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 10 9 .526 2
Mets2 (Mets) 10 9 .526 2
Tigers1 (Tigers) 8 10 .444
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 8 11 .421 4
Rangers2 (Rangers) 8 11 .421 4
Brewers (Brewers) 8 11 .421 4
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 12 5 .706
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 11 5 .688 ½
Rockies (Rockies) 11 6 .647 1
Mets1 (Mets) 9 7 .563
Yankees (Yankees) 9 8 .529 3
Orioles2 (Orioles) 9 8 .529 3
Angels (Angels) 8 10 .444
Twins (Twins) 6 11 .353 6
Nationals (Nationals) 1 16 .059 11

___

Saturday’s Games

White Sox 7, Diamondbacks1 6

Rockies 9, Angels 4

Athletics 8, Astros 5

Advertisement

Reds 4, Blue Jays 2

Brewers 5, Tigers1 2, 10 innings

Cardinals Red 17, Diamondbacks2 4

Cubs2 9, Rangers2 5

Royals1 3, Dodgers Bautista 2

Indians 7, Dodgers Shoemaker 4, 10 innings

Pirates2 15, Mariners 10

Marlins 7, Braves 6, 11 innings

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Mets1 6, Orioles2 5

Mets2 5, Phillies White 2

Padres 11, Orioles1 7

Phillies Red 6, Nationals 4

Pirates1 6, Indians/Brewers 2

Rangers1 7, Cubs1 1

Red Sox1 10, Rays1 9

Rays2 7, Red Sox2 4

Colorado 3, Royals2 0

Tigers2 10, Giants 9

Yankees 9, Twins 4

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Astros at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.