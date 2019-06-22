Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Padres (Padres)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|White Sox (White Sox)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|12
|7
|.632
|4
|Indians (Indians)
|11
|8
|.579
|5
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|9
|10
|.474
|7
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|8
|10
|.444
|7½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|6
|12
|.333
|9½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|6
|13
|.316
|10
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|11
|8
|.579
|5
|Colorado (Rockies)
|9
|10
|.474
|7
|Royals2 (Royals)
|8
|11
|.421
|8
|Mariners (Mariners)
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|6
|13
|.316
|10
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Royals1 (Royals)
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|9
|10
|.474
|2½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|9
|10
|.474
|2½
|Astros (Astros)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Braves (Braves)
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Mets2 (Mets)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Brewers (Brewers)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Rockies (Rockies)
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|Mets1 (Mets)
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Angels (Angels)
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Twins (Twins)
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Nationals (Nationals)
|1
|16
|.059
|11
___
White Sox 7, Diamondbacks1 6
Rockies 9, Angels 4
Athletics 8, Astros 5
Reds 4, Blue Jays 2
Brewers 5, Tigers1 2, 10 innings
Cardinals Red 17, Diamondbacks2 4
Cubs2 9, Rangers2 5
Royals1 3, Dodgers Bautista 2
Indians 7, Dodgers Shoemaker 4, 10 innings
Pirates2 15, Mariners 10
Marlins 7, Braves 6, 11 innings
Mets1 6, Orioles2 5
Mets2 5, Phillies White 2
Padres 11, Orioles1 7
Phillies Red 6, Nationals 4
Pirates1 6, Indians/Brewers 2
Rangers1 7, Cubs1 1
Red Sox1 10, Rays1 9
Rays2 7, Red Sox2 4
Colorado 3, Royals2 0
Tigers2 10, Giants 9
Yankees 9, Twins 4
No games scheduled
Astros at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Royals1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
