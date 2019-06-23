Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 13 6 .684 — Orioles1 (Orioles) 10 9 .526 3 Padres (Padres) 9 10 .474 4 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 9 10 .474 4 White Sox (White Sox) 8 11 .421 5 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 8 11 .421 5 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 16 3 .842 — Rays2 (Rays) 12 7 .632 4 Indians (Indians) 11 8 .579 5 Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 9 10 .474 7 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 8 10 .444 7½ Pirates1 (Pirates) 7 12 .368 9 Cubs1 (Cubs) 6 12 .333 9½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 6 13 .316 10 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 16 3 .842 — Giants (Giants) 11 8 .579 5 Colorado (Rockies) 9 10 .474 7 Royals2 (Royals) 8 11 .421 8 Mariners (Mariners) 7 12 .368 9 Tigers2 (Tigers) 6 13 .316 10 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 11 7 .611 — Royals1 (Royals) 11 8 .579 ½ Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 11 8 .579 ½ Rays1 (Rays) 9 10 .474 2½ Athletics (Athletics) 9 10 .474 2½ Astros (Astros) 8 10 .444 3 Braves (Braves) 8 11 .421 3½ Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 8 11 .421 3½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Phillies White (Phillies) 12 7 .632 — Cubs2 (Cubs) 11 7 .611 ½ Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 10 9 .526 2 Mets2 (Mets) 10 9 .526 2 Tigers1 (Tigers) 8 10 .444 3½ Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 8 11 .421 4 Rangers2 (Rangers) 8 11 .421 4 Brewers (Brewers) 8 11 .421 4 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Phillies Red (Phillies) 12 5 .706 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 11 5 .688 ½ Rockies (Rockies) 11 6 .647 1 Mets1 (Mets) 9 7 .563 2½ Yankees (Yankees) 9 8 .529 3 Orioles2 (Orioles) 9 8 .529 3 Angels (Angels) 8 10 .444 4½ Twins (Twins) 6 11 .353 6 Nationals (Nationals) 1 16 .059 11

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Astros at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

