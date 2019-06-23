Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominican Summer League

June 23, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 13 6 .684
Orioles1 (Orioles) 10 9 .526 3
Padres (Padres) 9 10 .474 4
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 9 10 .474 4
White Sox (White Sox) 8 11 .421 5
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 8 11 .421 5
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 16 3 .842
Rays2 (Rays) 12 7 .632 4
Indians (Indians) 11 8 .579 5
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 9 10 .474 7
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 8 10 .444
Pirates1 (Pirates) 7 12 .368 9
Cubs1 (Cubs) 6 12 .333
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 6 13 .316 10
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 16 3 .842
Giants (Giants) 11 8 .579 5
Colorado (Rockies) 9 10 .474 7
Royals2 (Royals) 8 11 .421 8
Mariners (Mariners) 7 12 .368 9
Tigers2 (Tigers) 6 13 .316 10
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 11 7 .611
Royals1 (Royals) 11 8 .579 ½
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 11 8 .579 ½
Rays1 (Rays) 9 10 .474
Athletics (Athletics) 9 10 .474
Astros (Astros) 8 10 .444 3
Braves (Braves) 8 11 .421
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 8 11 .421
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 12 7 .632
Cubs2 (Cubs) 11 7 .611 ½
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 10 9 .526 2
Mets2 (Mets) 10 9 .526 2
Tigers1 (Tigers) 8 10 .444
Brewers (Brewers) 8 11 .421 4
Rangers2 (Rangers) 8 11 .421 4
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 8 11 .421 4
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 12 5 .706
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 11 5 .688 ½
Rockies (Rockies) 11 6 .647 1
Mets1 (Mets) 9 7 .563
Yankees (Yankees) 9 8 .529 3
Orioles2 (Orioles) 9 8 .529 3
Angels (Angels) 8 10 .444
Twins (Twins) 6 11 .353 6
Nationals (Nationals) 1 16 .059 11

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Astros at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

