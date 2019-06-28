Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 15 9 .625 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 13 11 .542 2 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 12 12 .500 3 Orioles1 (Orioles) 11 13 .458 4 Padres (Padres) 11 13 .458 4 White Sox (White Sox) 10 14 .417 5 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 19 4 .826 — Rays2 (Rays) 13 11 .542 6½ Indians (Indians) 13 11 .542 6½ Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 12 12 .500 7½ Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 11 11 .500 7½ Pirates1 (Pirates) 10 14 .417 9½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 8 15 .348 11 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 8 16 .333 11½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 20 4 .833 — Giants (Giants) 12 11 .522 7½ Colorado (Rockies) 11 13 .458 9 Royals2 (Royals) 10 13 .435 9½ Mariners (Mariners) 9 15 .375 11 Tigers2 (Tigers) 9 15 .375 11 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 14 9 .609 — Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 13 11 .542 1½ Royals1 (Royals) 13 11 .542 1½ Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 12 12 .500 2½ Astros (Astros) 11 12 .478 3 Rays1 (Rays) 11 13 .458 3½ Braves (Braves) 11 13 .458 3½ Athletics (Athletics) 10 14 .417 4½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Cubs2 (Cubs) 16 7 .696 — Phillies White (Phillies) 16 8 .667 ½ Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 13 10 .565 3 Mets2 (Mets) 12 12 .500 4½ Brewers (Brewers) 11 12 .478 5 Rangers2 (Rangers) 10 14 .417 6½ Tigers1 (Tigers) 8 15 .348 8 Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 8 16 .333 8½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 14 7 .667 — Phillies Red (Phillies) 14 8 .636 ½ Mets1 (Mets) 13 8 .619 1 Orioles2 (Orioles) 12 9 .571 2 Rockies (Rockies) 12 10 .545 2½ Yankees (Yankees) 11 10 .524 3 Angels (Angels) 8 13 .381 6 Twins (Twins) 8 14 .364 6½ Nationals (Nationals) 4 17 .190 10

Friday’s Games

Mets1 8, Twins 6

Diamondbacks1 11, Orioles1 9

Orioles2 2, Phillies Red 1

Cubs1 4, Pirates1 2

Mets2 9, Rangers2 0

Dodgers Shoemaker 9, Rays2 8

Rangers1 7, Red Sox2 0

Braves 6, Royals1 4

Tigers2 8, Pirates2 5

White Sox 10, Reds 8

Cardinals Blue 10, Yankees 4

Cubs2 8, Cardinals Red 6, 11 innings

Astros 3, Red Sox1 1

Blue Jays 6, Padres 3

Brewers 9, Phillies White 5, 10 innings

Mariners 12, Colorado 2

Diamondbacks2 9, Tigers1 4

Athletics 5, Dodgers Bautista 3, 10 innings

Indians/Brewers 8, Indians 3

Marlins 4, Rays1 3

Nationals 13, Rockies 10

Saturday’s Games

Angels at Mets1, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10 a.m.

Giants at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Royals2, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Athletics, 10 a.m.

Mets2 at Cardinals Red, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Phillies White at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Red Sox2, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians, 10 a.m.

Rays2 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Braves, 10 a.m.

Reds at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.

Rockies at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Royals1 at Rays1, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Colorado, 10 a.m.

White Sox at Padres, 10 a.m.

Yankees at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

