Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Padres (Padres)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|White Sox (White Sox)
|10
|14
|.417
|5
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|13
|11
|.542
|6½
|Indians (Indians)
|13
|11
|.542
|6½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|12
|12
|.500
|7½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|11
|11
|.500
|7½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|10
|14
|.417
|9½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|8
|15
|.348
|11
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|8
|16
|.333
|11½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|12
|11
|.522
|7½
|Colorado (Rockies)
|11
|13
|.458
|9
|Royals2 (Royals)
|10
|13
|.435
|9½
|Mariners (Mariners)
|9
|15
|.375
|11
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|9
|15
|.375
|11
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Royals1 (Royals)
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Astros (Astros)
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|Rays1 (Rays)
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Braves (Braves)
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|16
|8
|.667
|½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|13
|10
|.565
|3
|Mets2 (Mets)
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|8
|16
|.333
|8½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Rockies (Rockies)
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Angels (Angels)
|8
|13
|.381
|6
|Twins (Twins)
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|4
|17
|.190
|10
___
Mets1 8, Twins 6
Diamondbacks1 11, Orioles1 9
Orioles2 2, Phillies Red 1
Cubs1 4, Pirates1 2
Mets2 9, Rangers2 0
Dodgers Shoemaker 9, Rays2 8
Rangers1 7, Red Sox2 0
Braves 6, Royals1 4
Tigers2 8, Pirates2 5
White Sox 10, Reds 8
Cardinals Blue 10, Yankees 4
Cubs2 8, Cardinals Red 6, 11 innings
Astros 3, Red Sox1 1
Blue Jays 6, Padres 3
Brewers 9, Phillies White 5, 10 innings
Mariners 12, Colorado 2
Diamondbacks2 9, Tigers1 4
Athletics 5, Dodgers Bautista 3, 10 innings
Indians/Brewers 8, Indians 3
Marlins 4, Rays1 3
Nationals 13, Rockies 10
Angels at Mets1, 10 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10 a.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10 a.m.
Giants at Pirates2, 10 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.
Mariners at Royals2, 10 a.m.
Marlins at Athletics, 10 a.m.
Mets2 at Cardinals Red, 10 a.m.
Orioles1 at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
Phillies White at Tigers1, 10 a.m.
Pirates1 at Red Sox2, 10 a.m.
Rangers1 at Indians, 10 a.m.
Rays2 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Braves, 10 a.m.
Reds at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.
Rockies at Orioles2, 10 a.m.
Royals1 at Rays1, 10 a.m.
Tigers2 at Colorado, 10 a.m.
White Sox at Padres, 10 a.m.
Yankees at Nationals, 10 a.m.
No games scheduled
