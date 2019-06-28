Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominican Summer League

June 28, 2019 7:12 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 15 9 .625
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 13 11 .542 2
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 12 12 .500 3
Orioles1 (Orioles) 11 13 .458 4
Padres (Padres) 11 13 .458 4
White Sox (White Sox) 10 14 .417 5
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 19 4 .826
Rays2 (Rays) 13 11 .542
Indians (Indians) 13 11 .542
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 12 12 .500
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 11 11 .500
Pirates1 (Pirates) 10 14 .417
Cubs1 (Cubs) 8 15 .348 11
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 8 16 .333 11½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 20 4 .833
Giants (Giants) 12 11 .522
Colorado (Rockies) 11 13 .458 9
Royals2 (Royals) 10 13 .435
Mariners (Mariners) 9 15 .375 11
Tigers2 (Tigers) 9 15 .375 11
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 14 9 .609
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 13 11 .542
Royals1 (Royals) 13 11 .542
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 12 12 .500
Astros (Astros) 11 12 .478 3
Rays1 (Rays) 11 13 .458
Braves (Braves) 11 13 .458
Athletics (Athletics) 10 14 .417
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 16 7 .696
Phillies White (Phillies) 16 8 .667 ½
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 13 10 .565 3
Mets2 (Mets) 12 12 .500
Brewers (Brewers) 11 12 .478 5
Rangers2 (Rangers) 10 14 .417
Tigers1 (Tigers) 8 15 .348 8
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 8 16 .333
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 14 7 .667
Phillies Red (Phillies) 14 8 .636 ½
Mets1 (Mets) 13 8 .619 1
Orioles2 (Orioles) 12 9 .571 2
Rockies (Rockies) 12 10 .545
Yankees (Yankees) 11 10 .524 3
Angels (Angels) 8 13 .381 6
Twins (Twins) 8 14 .364
Nationals (Nationals) 4 17 .190 10

___

Friday’s Games

Mets1 8, Twins 6

Diamondbacks1 11, Orioles1 9

Orioles2 2, Phillies Red 1

Advertisement

Cubs1 4, Pirates1 2

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Mets2 9, Rangers2 0

Dodgers Shoemaker 9, Rays2 8

Rangers1 7, Red Sox2 0

Braves 6, Royals1 4

Tigers2 8, Pirates2 5

White Sox 10, Reds 8

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Cardinals Blue 10, Yankees 4

Cubs2 8, Cardinals Red 6, 11 innings

Astros 3, Red Sox1 1

Blue Jays 6, Padres 3

Brewers 9, Phillies White 5, 10 innings

Mariners 12, Colorado 2

Diamondbacks2 9, Tigers1 4

Athletics 5, Dodgers Bautista 3, 10 innings

Indians/Brewers 8, Indians 3

Marlins 4, Rays1 3

Nationals 13, Rockies 10

Saturday’s Games

Angels at Mets1, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10 a.m.

Giants at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Royals2, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Athletics, 10 a.m.

Mets2 at Cardinals Red, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Phillies White at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Red Sox2, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians, 10 a.m.

Rays2 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Braves, 10 a.m.

Reds at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.

Rockies at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Royals1 at Rays1, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Colorado, 10 a.m.

White Sox at Padres, 10 a.m.

Yankees at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.