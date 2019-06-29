Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 16 9 .640 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 13 12 .520 3 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 12 13 .480 4 Orioles1 (Orioles) 12 13 .480 4 Padres (Padres) 11 14 .440 5 White Sox (White Sox) 11 14 .440 5 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 20 4 .833 — Rays2 (Rays) 14 11 .560 6½ Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 12 11 .522 7½ Indians (Indians) 13 12 .520 7½ Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 13 12 .520 7½ Pirates1 (Pirates) 10 15 .400 10½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 8 16 .333 12 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 8 17 .320 12½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 21 4 .840 — Giants (Giants) 12 12 .500 8½ Colorado (Rockies) 12 13 .480 9 Royals2 (Royals) 11 13 .458 9½ Mariners (Mariners) 9 16 .360 12 Tigers2 (Tigers) 9 16 .360 12 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 14 10 .583 — Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 14 11 .560 ½ Royals1 (Royals) 13 12 .520 1½ Astros (Astros) 12 12 .500 2 Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 12 13 .480 2½ Rays1 (Rays) 12 13 .480 2½ Athletics (Athletics) 11 14 .440 3½ Braves (Braves) 11 14 .440 3½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Phillies White (Phillies) 17 8 .680 — Cubs2 (Cubs) 16 8 .667 ½ Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 13 11 .542 3½ Brewers (Brewers) 12 12 .500 4½ Mets2 (Mets) 12 13 .480 5 Rangers2 (Rangers) 11 14 .440 6 Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 9 16 .360 8 Tigers1 (Tigers) 8 16 .333 8½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 15 7 .682 — Mets1 (Mets) 14 8 .636 1 Phillies Red (Phillies) 14 8 .636 1 Orioles2 (Orioles) 13 9 .591 2 Rockies (Rockies) 12 11 .522 3½ Yankees (Yankees) 11 11 .500 4 Angels (Angels) 8 14 .364 7 Twins (Twins) 8 15 .348 7½ Nationals (Nationals) 5 17 .227 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Mets1 8, Angels 7

Cardinals Red 7, Mets2 6

Cardinals Blue 12, Twins 10

Brewers 7, Cubs2 3

Rangers2 9, Diamondbacks2 1

Astros 3, Dodgers Bautista 2

Pirates2 6, Giants 0

Dodgers Shoemaker 14, Indians/Brewers 3

Royals2 10, Mariners 2

Athletics 4, Marlins 3

Orioles1 11, Blue Jays 1

Phillies White 4, Tigers1 3

Red Sox2 6, Pirates1 3

Rangers1 4, Indians 2

Rays2 9, Cubs1 4

Red Sox1 10, Braves 1

Reds 5, Diamondbacks1 2

Orioles2 9, Rockies 7

Rays1 5, Royals1 4, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Tigers2 4

White Sox 11, Padres 4

Nationals 5, Yankees 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Astros at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

