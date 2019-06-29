Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Padres (Padres)
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|White Sox (White Sox)
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|14
|11
|.560
|6½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|12
|11
|.522
|7½
|Indians (Indians)
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|10
|15
|.400
|10½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|8
|16
|.333
|12
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|8
|17
|.320
|12½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|12
|12
|.500
|8½
|Colorado (Rockies)
|12
|13
|.480
|9
|Royals2 (Royals)
|11
|13
|.458
|9½
|Mariners (Mariners)
|9
|16
|.360
|12
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|9
|16
|.360
|12
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Royals1 (Royals)
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Astros (Astros)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|Braves (Braves)
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|16
|8
|.667
|½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|9
|16
|.360
|8
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|8
|16
|.333
|8½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Mets1 (Mets)
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Rockies (Rockies)
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|Angels (Angels)
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|Twins (Twins)
|8
|15
|.348
|7½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|5
|17
|.227
|10
___
Mets1 8, Angels 7
Cardinals Red 7, Mets2 6
Cardinals Blue 12, Twins 10
Brewers 7, Cubs2 3
Rangers2 9, Diamondbacks2 1
Astros 3, Dodgers Bautista 2
Pirates2 6, Giants 0
Dodgers Shoemaker 14, Indians/Brewers 3
Royals2 10, Mariners 2
Athletics 4, Marlins 3
Orioles1 11, Blue Jays 1
Phillies White 4, Tigers1 3
Red Sox2 6, Pirates1 3
Rangers1 4, Indians 2
Rays2 9, Cubs1 4
Red Sox1 10, Braves 1
Reds 5, Diamondbacks1 2
Orioles2 9, Rockies 7
Rays1 5, Royals1 4, 10 innings
Colorado 6, Tigers2 4
White Sox 11, Padres 4
Nationals 5, Yankees 2
No games scheduled
Astros at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Athletics at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
