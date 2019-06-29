Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

June 29, 2019 7:12 pm
 
2 min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 16 9 .640
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 13 12 .520 3
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 12 13 .480 4
Orioles1 (Orioles) 12 13 .480 4
Padres (Padres) 11 14 .440 5
White Sox (White Sox) 11 14 .440 5
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 20 4 .833
Rays2 (Rays) 14 11 .560
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 12 11 .522
Indians (Indians) 13 12 .520
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 13 12 .520
Pirates1 (Pirates) 10 15 .400 10½
Cubs1 (Cubs) 8 16 .333 12
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 8 17 .320 12½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 21 4 .840
Giants (Giants) 12 12 .500
Colorado (Rockies) 12 13 .480 9
Royals2 (Royals) 11 13 .458
Mariners (Mariners) 9 16 .360 12
Tigers2 (Tigers) 9 16 .360 12
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 14 10 .583
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 14 11 .560 ½
Royals1 (Royals) 13 12 .520
Astros (Astros) 12 12 .500 2
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 12 13 .480
Rays1 (Rays) 12 13 .480
Athletics (Athletics) 11 14 .440
Braves (Braves) 11 14 .440
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 17 8 .680
Cubs2 (Cubs) 16 8 .667 ½
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 13 11 .542
Brewers (Brewers) 12 12 .500
Mets2 (Mets) 12 13 .480 5
Rangers2 (Rangers) 11 14 .440 6
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 9 16 .360 8
Tigers1 (Tigers) 8 16 .333
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 15 7 .682
Mets1 (Mets) 14 8 .636 1
Phillies Red (Phillies) 14 8 .636 1
Orioles2 (Orioles) 13 9 .591 2
Rockies (Rockies) 12 11 .522
Yankees (Yankees) 11 11 .500 4
Angels (Angels) 8 14 .364 7
Twins (Twins) 8 15 .348
Nationals (Nationals) 5 17 .227 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Mets1 8, Angels 7

Cardinals Red 7, Mets2 6

Cardinals Blue 12, Twins 10

Brewers 7, Cubs2 3

Rangers2 9, Diamondbacks2 1

Astros 3, Dodgers Bautista 2

Pirates2 6, Giants 0

Dodgers Shoemaker 14, Indians/Brewers 3

Royals2 10, Mariners 2

Athletics 4, Marlins 3

Orioles1 11, Blue Jays 1

Phillies White 4, Tigers1 3

Red Sox2 6, Pirates1 3

Rangers1 4, Indians 2

Rays2 9, Cubs1 4

Red Sox1 10, Braves 1

Reds 5, Diamondbacks1 2

Orioles2 9, Rockies 7

Rays1 5, Royals1 4, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Tigers2 4

White Sox 11, Padres 4

Nationals 5, Yankees 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Astros at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

