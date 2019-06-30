Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Padres (Padres)
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|White Sox (White Sox)
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|14
|11
|.560
|6½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|12
|11
|.522
|7½
|Indians (Indians)
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|10
|15
|.400
|10½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|8
|16
|.333
|12
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|8
|17
|.320
|12½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|12
|12
|.500
|8½
|Colorado (Rockies)
|12
|13
|.480
|9
|Royals2 (Royals)
|11
|13
|.458
|9½
|Mariners (Mariners)
|9
|16
|.360
|12
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|9
|16
|.360
|12
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Royals1 (Royals)
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Astros (Astros)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|Braves (Braves)
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|16
|8
|.667
|½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|9
|16
|.360
|8
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|8
|16
|.333
|8½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Mets1 (Mets)
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Rockies (Rockies)
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|Angels (Angels)
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|Twins (Twins)
|8
|15
|.348
|7½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|5
|17
|.227
|10
___
No games scheduled
Astros at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Athletics at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Cubs2, Game 1, 9 a.m.
Tigers1 at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD
Astros at Marlins, ppd.
Astros at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Cubs1 at Red Sox2, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Cubs1 at Red Sox2, Game 2, TBD
Athletics at Royals1, cancelled
Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
