Dominican Summer League

June 30, 2019 6:06 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 16 9 .640
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 13 12 .520 3
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 12 13 .480 4
Orioles1 (Orioles) 12 13 .480 4
Padres (Padres) 11 14 .440 5
White Sox (White Sox) 11 14 .440 5
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 20 4 .833
Rays2 (Rays) 14 11 .560
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 12 11 .522
Indians (Indians) 13 12 .520
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 13 12 .520
Pirates1 (Pirates) 10 15 .400 10½
Cubs1 (Cubs) 8 16 .333 12
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 8 17 .320 12½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 21 4 .840
Giants (Giants) 12 12 .500
Colorado (Rockies) 12 13 .480 9
Royals2 (Royals) 11 13 .458
Mariners (Mariners) 9 16 .360 12
Tigers2 (Tigers) 9 16 .360 12
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 14 10 .583
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 14 11 .560 ½
Royals1 (Royals) 13 12 .520
Astros (Astros) 12 12 .500 2
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 12 13 .480
Rays1 (Rays) 12 13 .480
Athletics (Athletics) 11 14 .440
Braves (Braves) 11 14 .440
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 17 8 .680
Cubs2 (Cubs) 16 8 .667 ½
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 13 11 .542
Brewers (Brewers) 12 12 .500
Mets2 (Mets) 12 13 .480 5
Rangers2 (Rangers) 11 14 .440 6
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 9 16 .360 8
Tigers1 (Tigers) 8 16 .333
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 15 7 .682
Mets1 (Mets) 14 8 .636 1
Phillies Red (Phillies) 14 8 .636 1
Orioles2 (Orioles) 13 9 .591 2
Rockies (Rockies) 12 11 .522
Yankees (Yankees) 11 11 .500 4
Angels (Angels) 8 14 .364 7
Twins (Twins) 8 15 .348
Nationals (Nationals) 5 17 .227 10

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Astros at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tigers1 at Cubs2, Game 1, 9 a.m.

Tigers1 at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD

Astros at Marlins, ppd.

Astros at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Cubs1 at Red Sox2, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Cubs1 at Red Sox2, Game 2, TBD

Athletics at Royals1, cancelled

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

