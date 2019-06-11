Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Donaldson appeals 1-game suspension for shoving Díaz

June 11, 2019 7:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson has appealed a one-game suspension for shoving Pirates catcher Elias Díaz in the first inning of Monday’s game.

Donaldson can continue to play until his appeal is heard and was in his customary cleanup spot in the Atlanta batting order Tuesday night.

The ruckus began when Pirates starter Joe Musgrove hit Donaldson with a pitch. As Donaldson began walking to first base, he exchanged glares with Musgrove and took a few steps toward the mound. He shoved Díaz when the catcher intervened.

The umpires huddled and announced ejections for Musgrove and Donaldson. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle also was ejected by home plate umpire Brian Gorman after arguing the decision to toss Musgrove.

Advertisement

Musgrove’s pitch only grazed Donaldson’s jersey, but players from both dugouts and bullpens charged onto the field following the confrontation as Musgrove took off his cap and removed his glove. No punches were thrown and the field was quickly cleared.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.