The Associated Press
 
Dream-Mystics, Box

June 1, 2019 9:09 pm
 
ATLANTA (75)

Breland 2-7 0-0 4, Hayes 5-7 0-1 11, Montgomery 3-7 1-2 8, Sykes 4-8 1-1 9, Williams 2-7 2-3 6, Bentley 4-13 2-2 11, Billings 2-4 2-2 6, Cazorla 1-4 1-2 3, Coffey 3-4 0-2 8, Gulich 4-10 1-2 9, Peters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 10-17 75.

WASHINGTON (96)

Atkins 8-11 1-1 21, Cloud 2-8 0-0 4, Delle Donne 7-9 4-4 18, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Toliver 4-6 0-0 10, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 8, Hines-Allen 2-5 2-4 6, Meesseman 7-9 0-0 14, Mestdagh 1-3 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 3-9 4-4 10. Totals 38-67 11-13 96.

Atlanta 16 19 14 26—75
Washington 26 26 27 17—96

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 5-21 (Coffey 2-2, Hayes 1-1, Montgomery 1-5, Bentley 1-6, Gulich 0-2, Cazorla 0-2, Sykes 0-3), Washington 9-25 (Atkins 4-7, Toliver 2-3, Hawkins 2-3, Mestdagh 1-2, Meesseman 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1, Delle Donne 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3, Cloud 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 28 (Breland 7), Washington 35 (Hines-Allen 8). Assists_Atlanta 9 (Bentley 4), Washington 27 (Toliver 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Washington 22. Technicals_Washington coach Mystics (Delay of game), Toliver. A_4,200 (4,200).

