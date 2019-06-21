Dream-Sun, Box

ATLANTA (76)

Breland 8-14 0-0 17, Coffey 4-7 0-0 10, E.Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Hayes 4-13 2-2 12, Montgomery 4-10 3-4 12, Billings 0-1 1-2 1, Cazorla 1-4 0-0 2, Gulich 0-4 0-0 0, Sykes 7-14 2-3 18. Totals 30-72 8-11 76.

CONNECTICUT (86)

A.Thomas 1-7 2-4 4, C.Williams 4-8 2-2 10, J.Jones 6-16 4-4 18, J.Thomas 5-8 2-4 13, Stricklen 8-13 1-1 24, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 0-0 2-4 2, Banham 2-5 0-0 6, Holmes 1-2 1-2 3, Tuck 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 29-64 16-24 86.

Atlanta 13 12 23 28—76 Connecticut 17 22 26 21—86

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-25 (Hayes 2-4, Coffey 2-5, Sykes 2-7, Breland 1-1, Montgomery 1-5, Gulich 0-1, Cazorla 0-2), Connecticut 12-23 (Stricklen 7-11, Banham 2-3, J.Jones 2-5, J.Thomas 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 33 (Breland 8), Connecticut 32 (J.Jones 8). Assists_Atlanta 19 (Hayes 6), Connecticut 21 (J.Thomas 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 16, Connecticut 15. A_6,608 (9,323).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.