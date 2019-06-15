Listen Live Sports

Dream-Wings, Box

June 15, 2019 10:22 pm
 
ATLANTA (61)

Breland 2-9 0-0 4, Coffey 0-5 0-0 0, Hayes 5-12 4-6 15, Montgomery 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 6-11 4-4 16, Bentley 4-8 0-0 11, Billings 1-3 5-6 7, Gulich 0-1 0-0 0, Peters 0-1 0-0 0, Sykes 2-4 0-2 5. Totals 21-58 13-18 61.

DALLAS (71)

Gray 5-8 5-8 16, McCarty-Williams 1-2 0-0 3, McGee-Stafford 0-5 0-0 0, Plaisance 3-9 2-2 9, Thornton 4-11 1-1 9, Davis 3-8 2-2 8, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Ogunbowale 6-17 3-5 17, Stevens 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 26-74 13-18 71.

Atlanta 13 19 12 17—61
Dallas 8 20 17 26—71

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-17 (Bentley 3-4, Sykes 1-2, Montgomery 1-4, Hayes 1-4, Williams 0-1, Coffey 0-2), Dallas 6-22 (Ogunbowale 2-6, McCarty-Williams 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Gray 1-3, Plaisance 1-4, Stevens 0-1, Thornton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 38 (Williams 8), Dallas 42 (Gray 8). Assists_Atlanta 11 (Hayes 3), Dallas 10 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Dallas 22. A_5,220 (7,000).

