Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Drew Brees, wife suing jeweler over value of diamonds

June 8, 2019 8:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wife Brittany are battling a California jeweler over the value of diamonds they claim they purchased for more than $15 million as an investment.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the diamonds were displayed when trial of the couple’s lawsuit against Vihad Moradi and CJ Charles jewelers began Thursday.

The Breeses’ attorney, Rebecca Riley, said in her opening statement that Moradi agreed to obtain the diamonds, sell them to the couple at wholesale prices and be compensated by the original seller.

She also said the diamonds were placed in painted settings to deepen their color.

Advertisement

The couple claims they were defrauded of more than $6 million, paying far more than wholesale and costs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

The defense denied any wholesale agreement and called the settings common.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.