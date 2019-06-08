Listen Live Sports

Drop in US TV audience for Champions League final

June 8, 2019 3:59 pm
 
The Champions League final drew its lowest ratings in six years on U.S. television, but TNT’s broadcast was the most-watched final on cable TV.

Nielsen ratings show Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on June 1 averaged 1.508 million viewers. The total was down from the 2.004 million that watched last year’s game on Fox.

This was the first year Turner and Bleacher Report had the rights after Fox had televised the event since 2010. The 2009 final on ESPN — the last one on cable before this season — averaged 1.43 million.

The final was the only round of the Champions League where Turner did not have ratings increases compared to last year. Turner averaged 310,000 viewers for all broadcasts, an increase of 44 percent from last season.

