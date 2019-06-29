Dynamo-Revolution, Sums

Houston 1 0—1 New England 0 2—2

First half_1, Houston, Ceren, 1, 25th minute.

Second half_2, New England, Delamea Mlinar, 1 (Fagundez), 51st; 3, New England, Bunbury, 2 (Penilla), 90th.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_New England, Delamea Mlinar, 45th; Farrell, 54th; Agudelo, 83rd. Houston, Quioto, 43rd; Cabezas, 82nd; Fuenmayor, 86th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini; Jose Da Silva; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

A_17,372.

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Diego Fagundez (Teal Bunbury, 57th); Juan Agudelo, Juan Caicedo, Carles Gil (Jalil Anibaba, 90th), DeJuan Jones, Justin Rennicks (Cristian Penilla, 61st).

Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley (Adam Lundqvist, 67th), Chris Duvall, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Kevin Garcia; Juan Cabezas, Darwin Ceren, Tommy McNamara; Marlon Hairston (Tomas Martinez, 79th), Romell Quioto, Michael Salazar (Mauro Manotas, 46th).

