Dynamo-Revolution, Sums

|Houston
|1
|0—1
|New England
|0
|2—2
First half_1, Houston, Ceren, 1, 25th minute.
Second half_2, New England, Delamea Mlinar, 1 (Fagundez), 51st; 3, New England, Bunbury, 2 (Penilla), 90th.
Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.
Yellow Cards_New England, Delamea Mlinar, 45th; Farrell, 54th; Agudelo, 83rd. Houston, Quioto, 43rd; Cabezas, 82nd; Fuenmayor, 86th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini; Jose Da Silva; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
A_17,372.
___
New England_Matt Turner; Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Diego Fagundez (Teal Bunbury, 57th); Juan Agudelo, Juan Caicedo, Carles Gil (Jalil Anibaba, 90th), DeJuan Jones, Justin Rennicks (Cristian Penilla, 61st).
Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley (Adam Lundqvist, 67th), Chris Duvall, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Kevin Garcia; Juan Cabezas, Darwin Ceren, Tommy McNamara; Marlon Hairston (Tomas Martinez, 79th), Romell Quioto, Michael Salazar (Mauro Manotas, 46th).
