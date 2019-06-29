Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dynamo-Revolution, Sums

June 29, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston 1 0—1
New England 0 2—2

First half_1, Houston, Ceren, 1, 25th minute.

Second half_2, New England, Delamea Mlinar, 1 (Fagundez), 51st; 3, New England, Bunbury, 2 (Penilla), 90th.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_New England, Delamea Mlinar, 45th; Farrell, 54th; Agudelo, 83rd. Houston, Quioto, 43rd; Cabezas, 82nd; Fuenmayor, 86th.

Advertisement

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini; Jose Da Silva; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

A_17,372.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Diego Fagundez (Teal Bunbury, 57th); Juan Agudelo, Juan Caicedo, Carles Gil (Jalil Anibaba, 90th), DeJuan Jones, Justin Rennicks (Cristian Penilla, 61st).

Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley (Adam Lundqvist, 67th), Chris Duvall, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Kevin Garcia; Juan Cabezas, Darwin Ceren, Tommy McNamara; Marlon Hairston (Tomas Martinez, 79th), Romell Quioto, Michael Salazar (Mauro Manotas, 46th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.