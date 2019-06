Dynamo-Timbers, Sums

By The Associated Press

Houston 0 0—0 Portland 1 3—4

First half_1, Portland, Loria, 1 (Moreira), 39th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Valeri, 4 (penalty kick), 61st; 3, Portland, Fernandez, 5 (Valeri), 63rd; 4, Portland, Ebobisse, 5 (Valeri), 75th.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Michael Nelson; Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Cascante, 12th; Chara, 31st; Valeri, 54th. Houston, Martinez, 16th; Pena, 34th; Vera, 47th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman; Logan Brown; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

A_25,218.

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Julio Cascante (Claude Dielna, 83rd), Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Jorge Villafana; Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, Renzo Zambrano; Jeremy Ebobisse, Brian Fernandez (Eryk Williamson, 87th), Marvin Loria (Tomas Conechny, 73rd).

Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Kevin Garcia, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Michael Salazar, 67th), Tommy McNamara, Matias Vera; Marlon Hairston (Juan Cabezas, 76th), Ronaldo Pena.

