Earthquakes-United, Sums

San Jose 1 0—1 D.C. United 0 1—1

First half_1, San Jose, Wondolowski, 7 (Lima), 37th minute.

Second half_2, D.C. United, Acosta, 5, 67th.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_San Jose, Qazaishvili, 66th; Cummings, 85th; Lima, 90th. D.C. United, Brillant, 90th; Rooney, 90th; Arriola, 90th.

Advertisement

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; TJ Zablocki; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_18,002.

___

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Nick Lima; Anibal Godoy, Florian Jungwirth, Paul Marie (Marcos Lopez, 72nd), Vako Qazaishvili, Shea Salinas (Siad Haji, 86th), Jackson Yueill; Danny Hoesen, Chris Wondolowski.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum (Chris Odoi-Atsem, 63rd), Frederic Brillant, Jalen Robinson; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse (Leonardo Jara, 25th), Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura; Wayne Rooney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.