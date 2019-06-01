Earthquakes-United, Sums

|San Jose
|1
|0—1
|D.C. United
|0
|1—1
First half_1, San Jose, Wondolowski, 7 (Lima), 37th minute.
Second half_2, D.C. United, Acosta, 5, 67th.
Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.
Yellow Cards_San Jose, Qazaishvili, 66th; Cummings, 85th; Lima, 90th. D.C. United, Brillant, 90th; Rooney, 90th; Arriola, 90th.
Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; TJ Zablocki; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
A_18,002.
___
San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Nick Lima; Anibal Godoy, Florian Jungwirth, Paul Marie (Marcos Lopez, 72nd), Vako Qazaishvili, Shea Salinas (Siad Haji, 86th), Jackson Yueill; Danny Hoesen, Chris Wondolowski.
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum (Chris Odoi-Atsem, 63rd), Frederic Brillant, Jalen Robinson; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse (Leonardo Jara, 25th), Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura; Wayne Rooney.
