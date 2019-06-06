Listen Live Sports

East Tennessee State adds QB transfers Weldon, Thrasher

June 6, 2019 1:10 pm
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Former Miami quarterback Cade Weldon and former Coastal Carolina quarterback Chance Thrasher have transferred to East Tennessee State.

ETSU announced Thursday that both quarterbacks have begun taking classes. Weldon and Thrasher will compete with Trey Mitchell, Tyrique Sandusky and Cameron Lewis for ETSU’s starting quarterback spot.

Because ETSU is a Football Championship Subdivision program, Weldon and Thrasher don’t have to sit out a year before playing for their new team.

Weldon played four games for Miami in a reserve role last season after redshirting in 2017. He’s the son of former Florida State quarterback Casey Weldon, the 1991 Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Thrasher played three games as a backup for Coastal Carolina last season. He completed his only two pass attempts for a total of 17 yards. He redshirted in 2016 and had a season-ending knee injury after playing two games in 2017.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

