Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECU sweeps Campbell 10-3, 12-3 to advance to super regionals

June 3, 2019 10:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Spencer Brickhouse homered and drove in four runs, and East Carolina advanced to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament by beating Campbell 12-3 on Monday night.

The top-seeded Pirates (47-16) beat the third-seeded Camels 10-3 earlier in the day to force the winner-take-all game, then won that one convincingly to earn a berth at Louisville in a best-of-three super regional series later this week.

East Carolina, which won four in a row after losing its tournament opener to fourth-seeded Quinnipiac, is headed to its fifth super regional and its second in four years.

Brickhouse had an RBI double in the first, and his solo homer two innings later put East Carolina up 5-0. He added a two-run double during a five-run eighth.

Advertisement

Turner Brown added two RBIs for the Pirates.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Spencer Packard drove in three runs in the second game for the third-seeded Camels (37-21).

In the first game, Bryant Packard and Alec Burleson each drove in three runs, hitting back-to-back two-run doubles during a four-run fifth inning that broke the game open.

Burleson (6-1), East Carolina’s do-it-all threat, also struck out five in five innings while allowing two runs.

Packard hit a two-run triple in the first to put Campbell up 2-1. Kevin Westlake (3-3) allowed four runs on four hits in two innings while taking the loss.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.