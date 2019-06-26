Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Egypt’s Warda sent home for breach of discipline

June 26, 2019 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has sent midfielder Amr Warda home due to a breach of discipline and he will miss the rest of the African Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian Football Association said ahead of the host nation’s game against Congo on Wednesday that Warda had been expelled in order to maintain “discipline, commitment and focus” in the squad.

Warda is alleged to have sent lewd messages to women on social media, although the EFA did not give precise reasons for his expulsion.

He was a second-half substitute in Egypt’s 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in the tournament’s opening game on Friday.

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.