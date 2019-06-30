Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Elena Delle Donne, Mystics rout Sun 102-59

June 30, 2019 12:57 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics hand the Connecticut Sun one of the worst losses in WNBA history with a 102-59 rout Saturday.

The game was a matchup of the top two teams in the league and Washington (9-3) quickly turned it into a rout for its fifth straight win.

The Mystics had lost their two previous matchups with the Sun this season, but shot 53% from the field with 13 3-pointers and made all 21 of their free throws. Connecticut (9-4), which had its worst offensive and defensive games of the season, has lost three straight.

Ariel Atkins added 15 points for Washington. Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 15.

ACES 102, FEVER 97, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored a career-high 39 points and Liz Cambage had 12 of her 16 points in overtime to help Las Vegas beat Indiana.

The Aces (7-5) took the lead for good at 95-94 on Cambage’s basket with 1:34 left in overtime.

Kayla McBride added 14 points, and Dearica Hamby had 12 for Las Vegas.

Kelsey Mitchell had 21 points for Indiana (5-9). Candice Dupree added 20.

