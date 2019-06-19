England-Japan Sums

Nice, France

England 1 1—2 Japan 0 0—0

First half_1, England, Ellen White 2 (Georgia Stanway), 14th minute.

Second half_2, England, Ellen White 3 (Karen Carney), 84th.

Shots_England 14, Japan 16.

Shots On Goal_England 6, Japan 5.

Offsides_England 0, Japan 0.

Fouls Committed_England 11, Japan 4.

Corner Kicks_England 6, Japan 4.

Referee_Claudia Umpierrez Rodriguez, Uruguay. Assistant Referees_Luciana Mascarana, Uruguay; Monica Amboya, Ecuador;

A_14,319.

Lineups

England: Karen Bardsley; Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes; Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway (Karen Carney, 74th), Keira Walsh (Jade Moore, 72nd); Toni Duggan (Nikita Parris, 83rd), Ellen White.

Japan: Ayaka Yamashita; Nana Ichise, Saki Kumagai, Aya Sameshima; Jun Endo (Saori Takarada, 85th), Emi Nakajima, Risa Shimizu, Hina Sugita; Mana Iwabuchi, Rikako Kobayashi (Narumi Miura, 62nd), Kumi Yokoyama (Yuika Sugasawa, 62nd).

