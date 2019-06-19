Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

England-Japan Sums

June 19, 2019 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Nice, France

England 1 1—2
Japan 0 0—0

First half_1, England, Ellen White 2 (Georgia Stanway), 14th minute.

Second half_2, England, Ellen White 3 (Karen Carney), 84th.

Shots_England 14, Japan 16.

Shots On Goal_England 6, Japan 5.

Advertisement

Offsides_England 0, Japan 0.

Fouls Committed_England 11, Japan 4.

Corner Kicks_England 6, Japan 4.

Referee_Claudia Umpierrez Rodriguez, Uruguay. Assistant Referees_Luciana Mascarana, Uruguay; Monica Amboya, Ecuador;

A_14,319.

Lineups

England: Karen Bardsley; Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes; Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway (Karen Carney, 74th), Keira Walsh (Jade Moore, 72nd); Toni Duggan (Nikita Parris, 83rd), Ellen White.

Japan: Ayaka Yamashita; Nana Ichise, Saki Kumagai, Aya Sameshima; Jun Endo (Saori Takarada, 85th), Emi Nakajima, Risa Shimizu, Hina Sugita; Mana Iwabuchi, Rikako Kobayashi (Narumi Miura, 62nd), Kumi Yokoyama (Yuika Sugasawa, 62nd).

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.