The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
European Champions League Champions

June 1, 2019 5:45 pm
 
2019 — Liverpool 2, Tottenham 0

2018 — Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1

2017 — Real Madrid 4, Juventus 1

2016 — Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid won 5-3 on penalty kicks

2015 — Barcelona 3, Juventus 1

2014 — Real Madrid 4, Atletico Madrid 1, OT

2013 — Bayern Munich 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

2012 — Chelsea 1, Bayern Munich 1, Chelsea won 4-3 on penalty kicks

2011 — Barcelona 3, Manchester United 1

2010 — Inter Milan 2, Bayern Munich 0

2009 — Barcelona 2, Manchester United 0

2008 — Manchester United 1, Chelsea 1, Manchester United won 6-5 on penalty kicks

2007 — AC Milan 2, Liverpool 1

2006 — Barcelona 2, Arsenal 1

2005 — Liverpool 3, AC Milan 3, Liverpool won 3-2 on penalty kicks

2004 — Porto 3, AS Monaco 0

2003 — AC Milan 0, Juventus 0, AC Milan won 3-2 on penalty kicks

2002 — Real Madrid 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

2001 — Bayern Munich 1, Valencia 1, Bayern Munich won 5-4 on penalty kicks

2000 — Real Madrid 3, Valencia 0

1999 — Manchester United 2, Bayern Munich 1

1998 — Real Madrid 1, Juventus 0

1997 — Borussia Dortmund 3, Juventus 1

1996 — Juventus 1, Ajax 1, Juventus won 4-2 on penalty kicks

1995 — Ajax 1, AC Milan 0

1994 — AC Milan 4, Barcelona 0

1993 — Marseille 1, AC Milan 0

1992 — Barcelona 1, Sampdoria 0, OT

1991 — Red Star Belgrade 0, Marseille 0, Red Star Belgrade won 5-3 on penalty kicks

1990 — AC Milan 1, Benfica 0

1989 — AC Milan 4, Steaua Bucharest 0

1988 — PSV Eindhoven 0, Benfica 0, PSV Eindhoven won 6-5 on penalty kicks

1987 — Porto 2, Bayern Munich 1

1986 — Steaua Bucharest 0, Barcelona 0, Steaua Bucharest won 2-0 on penalty kicks

1985 — Juventus 1, Liverpool 0

1984 — Liverpool 1, AS Roma 1, Liverpool won 4-2 on penalty kicks

1983 — Hamburg 1, Juventus 0

1982 — Aston Villa 1, Bayern Munich 0

1981 — Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0

1980 — Nottingham Forest 1, Hamburg 0

1979 — Nottingham Forest 1, Malmo 0

1978 — Liverpool 1, Club Brugge 0

1977 — Liverpool 3, Borussia Moenchengladbach 1

1976 — Bayern Munich 1, Saint-Etienne 0

1975 — Bayern Munich 2, Leeds 0

1974 — Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0 (after 1-1 tie)

1973 — Ajax 1, Juventus 0

1972 — Ajax 2, Inter Milan 0

1971 — Ajax 2, Panathinaikos 0

1970 — Feyenoord 2, Glasgow Celtic 1, OT

1969 — AC Milan 4, Ajax Amsterdam 1

1968 — Manchester United 4, Benfica 1, OT

1967 — Glasgow Celtic 2, Inter Milan 1

1966 — Real Madrid 2, Partizan Belgrade 1

1965 — Inter Milan 1, Benfica 0

1964 — Inter Milan 3, Real Madrid 1

1963 — AC Milan 2, Benfica 1

1962 — Benfica 5, Real Madrid 3

1961 — Benfica 3, Barcelona 2

1960 — Real Madrid 7, Eintracht Frankfurt 3

1959 — Real Madrid 2, Stade de Reims 0

1958 — Real Madrid 3, AC Milan 2, OT

1957 — Real Madrid 2, Fiorentina 0

1956 — Real Madrid 4, Stade de Reims 2

NOTES: Champions Clubs’ Cup 1956-92

