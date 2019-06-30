Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

European Games end with Russia atop medal table

June 30, 2019 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The European Games have ended with Russia dominating the medal table in a tuneup for some of next year’s potential Olympic medal contenders.

Russia racked up 44 gold medals to finish ahead of host nation Belarus and third-placed Ukraine, partly thanks to the many medals on offer in gymnastics and combat sports. Russia won 11 gold medals in gymnastics and seven more in wrestling.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach were among the dignitaries attending Sunday’s closing ceremony, which combined elements of traditional Belarusian culture with modern music.

Poland will host the next edition of the European Games in Krakow in 2023.

Advertisement

____

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.