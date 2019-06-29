Listen Live Sports

Ex-Cardinal Rosenthal signing minor league deal with Tigers

June 29, 2019 4:32 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers announced they are signing former St. Louis Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league deal after he threw a bullpen session Saturday at Comerica Park.

The veteran right-hander pitched in 12 games this season with the Washington Nationals, posting a 22.74 ERA. He missed the entire 2018 season after having Tommy John surgery.

The 29-year-old Rosenthal had 121 saves in six seasons with the Cardinals. He is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

