Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-Harvard track coach pleads guilty to child porn charge

June 12, 2019 9:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — A former Harvard University assistant track coach who also coached at a suburban Boston high school has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston says 71-year-old Walter Johnson, of Framingham, pleaded guilty Tuesday. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Sept. 10.

Authorities say an investigating began in January 2017 into child pornography being traded by a Craigslist user. The investigation led to Johnson, a track coach at Wellesley High School at the time. Authorities say during a search of Johnson’s home, images and videos of child pornography were found on his computer and on a thumb drive hidden in his bedroom.

Johnson was an assistant coach of the Harvard men’s and women’s track teams from 1982 until 2006.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.