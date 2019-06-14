Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-trainer sues Ohio State over sexual misconduct by doctor

June 14, 2019 5:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State student athletic trainer has joined ex-athletes and other alumni alleging the university knew about and should have stopped the team doctor now accused of sexually abusing young men throughout two decades there.

Michael Heifferon’s lawsuit this week cites two instances when he sought medical treatment from Dr. Richard Strauss while a trainer in the mid-1980s. Once, after being hit in the head by a hockey puck, Heifferon says Strauss gave him an injection and the student fell asleep, then awoke to find his own pants unzipped. Heifferon says he complained about Strauss to the head trainer.

His lawsuit is at least the sixth against the university.

Ohio State says it has added programs to address sexual misconduct since Strauss retired in 1998.

Advertisement

He died in 2005.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.