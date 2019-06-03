Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-USC soccer coach to plead guilty in college bribery case

June 3, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — A former women’s soccer coach at the University of Southern California is expected to plead guilty for his role in a sweeping admissions bribery scheme.

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that 49-year-old Ali Khosroshahin of Fountain Valley, California, will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Khosroshahin is accused of accepting bribes to get four students designated as soccer recruits even though none played competitive soccer.

Prosecutors say a firm that orchestrated the bribes directed $350,000 to a private soccer club controlled by Khosroshahin and Laura Janke, another former USC soccer coach. Janke pleaded guilty in March.

Advertisement

The Justice Department is recommending a lenient sentence and says Khosroshahin is cooperating with the government’s investigation. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.