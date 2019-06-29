FC Cincinnati-Minnesota United, Sums

FC Cincinnati 0 1—1 Minnesota 4 3—7

First half_1, Minnesota, Opara, 2, 18th minute; 2, Minnesota, Dotson, 2 (Gregus), 23rd; 3, Minnesota, Finlay, 2 (Quintero), 30th; 4, Minnesota, Rodriguez, 5 (Quintero), 43rd.

Second half_5, FC Cincinnati, Ledesma, 1 (Manneh), 56th; 6, Minnesota, Opara, 3 (Gregus), 70th; 7, Minnesota, Toye, 1 (Gregus), 75th; 8, Minnesota, Molino, 2 (Toye), 87th.

Goalies_FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Ibarra, 54th; Rodriguez, 59th; Finlay, 79th. FC Cincinnati, Hoyte, 72nd.

Advertisement

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Cory Richardson; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_19,778.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso (Lawrence Olum, 70th), Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra; Darwin Quintero (Kevin Molino, 61st), Angelo Rodriguez (Mason Toye, 62nd).

FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne (Forrest Lasso, 57th), Nick Hagglund, Justin Hoyte; Eric Alexander (Tommy McCabe, 46th), Frankie Amaya, Emmanuel Ledesma, Kekuta Manneh, Caleb Stanko, Victor Ulloa; Rashawn Dally (Corben Bone, 81st).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.