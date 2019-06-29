Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FC Cincinnati-Minnesota United, Sums

June 29, 2019 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
FC Cincinnati 0 1—1
Minnesota 4 3—7

First half_1, Minnesota, Opara, 2, 18th minute; 2, Minnesota, Dotson, 2 (Gregus), 23rd; 3, Minnesota, Finlay, 2 (Quintero), 30th; 4, Minnesota, Rodriguez, 5 (Quintero), 43rd.

Second half_5, FC Cincinnati, Ledesma, 1 (Manneh), 56th; 6, Minnesota, Opara, 3 (Gregus), 70th; 7, Minnesota, Toye, 1 (Gregus), 75th; 8, Minnesota, Molino, 2 (Toye), 87th.

Goalies_FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Ibarra, 54th; Rodriguez, 59th; Finlay, 79th. FC Cincinnati, Hoyte, 72nd.

Advertisement

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Cory Richardson; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

A_19,778.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso (Lawrence Olum, 70th), Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra; Darwin Quintero (Kevin Molino, 61st), Angelo Rodriguez (Mason Toye, 62nd).

FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne (Forrest Lasso, 57th), Nick Hagglund, Justin Hoyte; Eric Alexander (Tommy McCabe, 46th), Frankie Amaya, Emmanuel Ledesma, Kekuta Manneh, Caleb Stanko, Victor Ulloa; Rashawn Dally (Corben Bone, 81st).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.