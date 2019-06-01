FC Cincinnati-Rapids, Sums

FC Cincinnati 0 1—1 Colorado 1 2—3

First half_1, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 3 (Nicholson), 43rd minute.

Second half_2, FC Cincinnati, Manneh, 2 (Lamah), 72nd; 3, Colorado, Mezquida, 3 (Rubio), 73rd; 4, Colorado, Rubio, 2 (Price), 82nd.

Goalies_FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Jimmy Hague; Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Andrew Bigelow; Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.

A_16,998.

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne (Sam Vines, 17th); Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Nicolas Mezquida, 60th), Sam Nicholson, Jack Price; Kei Kamara, Andre Shinyashiki (Diego Rubio, 68th).

FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Nick Hagglund, Justin Hoyte, Alvas Powell; Frankie Amaya (Corben Bone, 60th), Allan Cruz (Kekuta Manneh, 70th), Roland Lamah (Darren Mattocks, 84th), Caleb Stanko, Victor Ulloa; Fanendo Adi.

