Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
FC Dallas-Earthquakes, Sums

June 8, 2019 6:08 pm
 
Dallas 1 1—2
San Jose 0 2—2

First half_1, Dallas, Vega, 0 (own goal), 27th minute.

Second half_2, San Jose, Wondolowski, 8 (Eriksson), 46th; 3, San Jose, Eriksson, 3 (Thompson), 54th; 4, Dallas, Atuahene, 1 (Hayes), 65th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Dallas, Badji, 13th; Ferreira, 90th. San Jose, Lopez, 14th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Corey Rockwell; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

A_16,841.

Lineups

Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Francis Atuahene, 64th), Jacori Hayes, Ryan Hollingshead, Thomas Roberts (Ema Twumasi, 77th); Dominique Badji (Bryan Reynolds, 83rd), Jesus Ferreira.

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Francois Affolter, Marcos Lopez (Paul Marie, 70th); Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili (Siad Haji, 77th), Tommy Thompson, Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski.

