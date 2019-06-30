Fever-Aces, Box

INDIANA (97)

Dupree 8-21 4-4 20, K.Mitchell 8-15 0-0 21, Laney 3-8 0-0 9, McCowan 7-10 0-1 14, Wheeler 7-20 1-1 19, Achonwa 3-6 0-1 6, Burke 1-1 1-2 3, T.Mitchell 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 39-89 6-9 97.

LAS VEGAS (102)

Cambage 6-14 4-6 16, J.Young 2-7 4-4 8, McBride 5-12 3-4 14, Plum 1-7 0-0 3, Wilson 14-20 11-14 39, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 5-6 2-2 12, Rodgers 0-4 0-0 0, Swords 3-3 0-0 6, T.Young 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 37-77 26-32 102.

Indiana 33 12 16 23 13— 97 Las Vegas 25 20 18 21 18—102

3-Point Goals_Indiana 13-24 (K.Mitchell 5-7, Wheeler 4-10, Laney 3-4, T.Mitchell 1-2, Dupree 0-1), Las Vegas 2-12 (Plum 1-4, McBride 1-4, T.Young 0-1, Rodgers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 32 (Achonwa 9), Las Vegas 50 (Wilson 11). Assists_Indiana 30 (Wheeler 8), Las Vegas 31 (J.Young 10). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Las Vegas 12. A_4,581 (12,000).

